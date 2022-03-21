Queens pair arrested for attempted murder in stabbing outside Ozone Park high school, police say

A young woman and a 16-year-old boy turned themselves in to authorities Monday and were charged with attempted murder in a harrowing knife attack on two high school kids in Queens, police said.

Jamia Dean, 20, who lives only a couple of blocks from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, and the teen boy surrendered to police at the 106th Precinct stationhouse after cops put out photos seeking their whereabouts following the attack.

Two male students, ages 16 and 17, from the high school were talking to Dean and the other suspect across the street from the building when an argument broke out March 15 and the couple stabbed the 17-year-old in the stomach and the 16-year-old in the leg and back, cops said.

The wounded teens fled inside the high school, where they told authorities about the assault, according to the NYPD.

“If students are not safe, they cannot learn,” state Sen. James Sanders (D-Queens) said after the incident. “School safety should always be a priority. We need to encourage young people to settle their differences in a nonviolent manner. and we can do that through mediation and juvenile court.”

The older victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, cops said. Medics took the younger teen to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Neither of the suspects have prior arrests, according to cops. Lawyers for the suspects could not be immediately located.