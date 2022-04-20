Queens pawn shop owner dies 3 weeks after being beaten with metal rod by crook in caught-on-camera attack

A Queens pawn shop owner has died three weeks after being beaten with a metal rod by a callous crook in a caught-on-camera attack, police said Wednesday.

Arasb Shoughi, 60, died Sunday at Jamaica Hospital. He was rushed there in critical condition with severe head injuries on March 28 after he was attacked during a jewelry heist at the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Ave. near 179th St. in Jamaica.

His attacker, who has not been caught, showed up with some watches he was trying to peddle, then forced his way into the back of the shop and beat Shoughi, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly pounding him with the rod.

Shoughi can be seen on video trying in vain to block the blows.

The crook fled the store with some jewelry. Shoughi was discovered by another customer who walked in a short time later. Responding officers at first thought the victim had been shot.

Police released grainy surveillance image of the suspect as he fled the scene. He had a mask covering his face but wore a distinctive green Adidas baseball cap. Police later managed to track the suspect to a building he has been known to frequent and find surveillance footage showing him wearing different clothes without his mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.