Queens pimp Napoleon Scott weighed poisoning sex worker who talked to NYPD, feds say

A tyrannical pimp named Napoleon ruled over the women he trafficked with violence and threats — and with an associate he weighed using antifreeze-laced drugs to poison one who went to police, according to federal prosecutors.

Napoleon Scott, 55, of Queens, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy in a last-minute deal to avoid a trial in Brooklyn Federal Court in January. He could face 15 to 20 years behind bars when he’s sentenced in June.

Scott trafficked women on the “Penn Track,” a notorious strip of road off Pennsylvania Ave. in East New York, Brooklyn known as an open-air prostitution market, and solicited one victim, identified in court papers as “Jane Doe,” on an online classifieds web site, prosecutors say.

He even took Jane Doe to Florida to find prostitution customers during the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, according to court documents.

Jane Doe was set to testify about a string of incidents where she said Scott beat and robbed her, including two violent episodes in a Jamaica, Queens motel in May and October 2021 which led to a police response and to Scott’s conviction for violating a restraining order.

The walls started closing in for Scott on Jan. 18, 2022 when he and Jane Doe argued over a woman who attacked her on the Penn Track. He beat Jane Doe and took her phone, and she reported the assault and robbery to the police, according to federal prosecutors.

Scott was arrested the next day when the NYPD found him arguing with Jane Doe outside an apartment they shared.

Jailed and desperate to make the charges go away, Scott called Jane Doe and begged her not to testify before the grand jury.

“Don’t go in on Monday! ‘Cause if you go in, they gonna make you go to the grand jury. You can listen to me, or you can believe them,” Scott pleaded in the call recorded by investigators. “Like, stop talking to them, just like you did last time. I told you before, all they wanna do is get an arrest.”

He pleaded, “You know nobody care about me. The only person care about me is you. The only person that care about you is me.”

When Jane Doe tried to tell him that she was sick of him beating her up — repeating, “It’s just your hands. It’s just your hands. It’s a lot” — Scott tried to blame her.

“Yes, love, I could control my hands,” he told her. “You disrespect to me. You out in the street, all being disrespectful to me. And I didn’t do nothing to you.”

About a week and a half later, Scott spoke to his co-defendant in the case, who complained about an increased police presence on Penn Track, particularly when Jane Doe was there.

“Wow, she’s calling the police. I’m gonna … spank her,” Scott said.

Th co-defendent offered a more radical solution to their problem, according to the feds — a poison batch of drugs.

“I already know what I’m gonna do … ,” he told Scott, according to federal prosecutors. “Like I loaded me up a whole s–t of some antifrizzle [antifreeze].”

Scott responded with an “mhm” sound, a recording of the conversation shows.

Scott’s lawyer maintains that the anti-freeze conversation was a suggestion made solely by the co-defendent.

“That’s not him. That was his co-defendant. My client was in custody on Rikers Island at the time of that conversation as far as I recall,” defense attorney Joel Stein said Sunday.

Prosecutors were planning to present those conversations to a jury, along with texts between Scott and another alleged Penn Track pimp, Douglas “Paradise” Welsh, who was busted in October. He has pleaded not guilty, and his case is still pending.

In court filings, Scott’s defense attorneys said they wanted to grill Jane Doe on her psychiatric history, her heroin addiction, and her work as a prostitute in an attempt to show she wasn’t forced into doing sex work.

But on Dec. 5, Brooklyn Federal Court Chief Judge Margo Brodie shot down Scott’s attempts to keep the jury from seeing evidence from his seized cell phone and Instagram account. On Dec. 19, Scott abandoned his defense and entered a guilty plea.

Stein said the plea came after Brodie announced she planned to have the case assigned to a new judge if it wasn’t resolved in two weeks, “and that sort of moved the ball.”

“Better to stay with somebody we’re familiar with and who knows the case than an unkown,” Stein said Sunday. “From our perspective, I think it was a fair resolution.”

Scott’s criminal background includes three state prison stints, including more than eight years behind bars for a 2007 Queens robbery conviction. He was released to parole on that case in 2015.

Scott remains locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his arrest on federal charges in 2021.