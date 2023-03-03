Queens public school paraprofessional arrested for assaulting student

A Queens public school paraprofessional was arrested Thursday after she grabbed an 8-year-old student, police and sources said.

Lashawn Leak, 34, snatched the little girl by the arm at a Queens school around 10:40 a.m., cops said.

She was arrested and charged with assault.

Leak was immediately suspended without pay, according to the Department of Education.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our top priority,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement.

Neither the NYPD nor DOE named the school where the incident happened.