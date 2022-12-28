Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSE:QRC) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$20m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSE:QRC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Queen's Road Capital Investment

Queen's Road Capital Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Brett Blundy bought CA$15m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.64 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.69. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Queen's Road Capital Investment share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders own about CA$123m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Queen's Road Capital Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Queen's Road Capital Investment insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Queen's Road Capital Investment.

