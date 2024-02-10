Queens robber hops Briarwood store’s food counter as quartet of crooks grabs $700 cash — VIDEO

A quartet of crooks were caught on video raiding a Queens store — and one climbed over a food counter before swiping $700 in receipts from workers, police said.

The thieves, sporting surgical masks and hoodies, entered Home Chef Catering, a Guyanese restaurant on Merrick Blvd. near Francis Lewis Blvd. in Briarwood about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Cops said.

Three of the men, one carrying a gun, ran behind a food counter holding pastries and other treats to get at the store employees, cops said.

A fourth suspect who stood by the door soon jumped over the food counter to join his accomplices, surveillance video taken during the robbery shows.

The thieves made off with $700 in cash, as well as a cellphone and items from the store shelves. They fled the area in a dark colored sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Home Chef Catering sells prepared Guyanese meals. When reached, a worker refused to comment about the robbery.

Police described the four suspects as Black men about 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.