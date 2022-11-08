Queens robbery crew carjacks, zip-ties and kidnaps man

Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A crew of masked thieves dragged a man from his car, zip-tied and kidnapped him in a terrifying Queens ordeal — after committing an armed robbery hours earlier — police said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old victim was in his car near the intersection of 35th Ave. and 146th St. in Murray Hill when three men in a 2018 Honda Pilot pulled up alongside his car around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to police.

The men tapped on the victim’s window with guns before they dragged him out of the car, cops said.

The crooks put a plastic bag over his head, zip-tied his hands and put him back in his car.

The men drove around with the incapacitated man until he finally told them where he lived and where inside he kept his cash.

Once they had the information they wanted from the victim, they freed his hands, removed the bag and dropped him off at a random spot in Nassau County, L.I., police said.

The violent thieves drove off in the victim’s car and made their way to his home, where they robbed him.

The man was not injured in the terrifying incident.

Earlier that day, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his car at the corner of Totten St. and Utopia Parkway in Beechhurst when two men pulled up behind him, cops said.

The men got out, banged on his window and ordered him to get out of the car around 1:05 a.m.

The crooks tried to start the car, but were failed to do so. Instead, they swiped the victim’s cellphone and backpack — a score cops say was worth about $4,315.

Cops later discovered the victim’s car near where the men first approached him.

Police on Tuesday released images of the masked men involved and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Recommended Stories

  • The Top 5 Exercises To Shrink Pot Belly Fat for Good, Trainer Says

    Self-care isn't a luxury; it's a necessity in order to maintain the best, healthiest version of yourself. When it comes to your belly, staying fit will help you look and feel much better in your clothing. What's even more important is that it can actually add years to your life. If you need to slim down your midsection, there are expert-recommended exercises you can do to shrink pot belly fat for good.Losing a belly that's bigger than it should be will lower your risk of developing many chronic

  • 7 Weight Loss Habits of the Biggest Losers

    The latest diet or fitness fad always receives a lot of attention. Why? It's human nature to believe that a lean, attractive spokesperson on TV or online holds the secret to rapid weight loss. What works for one may not be as effective for someone else, which is why diet tricks fail so often. It's like one pull on a slot machine: very low odds of success. But in the weight loss gamble, you'll increase your odds of payout if you bet on trying several complementary strategies that have worked for

  • Best Thai Restaurant In Every State

    Whether you're a local or visiting a new state, it's always good to know where you can find the best restaurants. Now, it's easy to opt for a familiar chain restaurant like Applebee's or Chili's, but why do that when there are tons of locally-owned places at your disposal that highlight local cuisines and boost the business of independent restaurant owners? The difficulty can be in sorting through the many options and finding the most authentic and delicious spots. When it comes to finding the b

  • 20 Healthy Shrimp Recipes That Take 15 Minutes (or Less!)

    Time is one of the most precious commodities on a busy weeknight, but eating a healthy dinner is important too. To avoid running to your delivery app of choice or picking up another bag of greasy fast food on the way home from work, you need to have some quick-cooking recipes in your back pocket. If you have some shrimp in the freezer and these quick shrimp recipes on hand, you're only 15 minutes away from a healthy meal.Shrimp, the most popular seafood in the U.S., can be stashed in the freezer

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Cranberries, According to a Dietitian

    Cranberries may not be your go-to fruit, but there is good reason to frequently incorporate this tart berry into your meal and snack rotation. While often associated with juice, cranberry sauce, and other sugary recipes, cranberries aren't usually thought of as being as healthy as other fruits.However, cranberries are in fact packed with many valuable nutrients, like antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber, all of which have many positive health benefits. When you eat cranberries, you'll be loading u

  • Costco Just Lowered the Price of This Super Popular Item

    If there's one Costco product that took social media by storm, it's the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks.Since being described as a Chick-fil-A chicken nugget dupe in January of 2021, the popular frozen food has drawn in crowds, flown off the shelves, and, unfortunately, gotten more expensive.But now, Costco is lessening some of the burden on shoppers' wallets by lowering the cost of the four-pound bag of chicken nuggets to $17.99. The wholesale club initially shared the news on F

  • These Popular Midwestern Grocery Stores Will No Longer Exist Come 2025

    Shoppers in the Midwest take note: Your local supermarket may no longer exist in a few short years. But the news isn't all bad—rather than disappearing, your go-to grocery store will simply be rebranded.According to Supermarket News, SpartanNash, a Michigan-based company that operates over 147 grocery stores in nine states, is betting on the simplification of its brands to accelerate growth. During a recent update to the investors, the food distributor and grocery store retailer announced plans

  • Post-Split Tom Brady Wears the Pants in His New (Business) Relationship

    After a highly-publicized divorce, the NFL star is focusing on his namesake apparel brand and launching 'the most comfortable pair of pants you’ll ever own'

  • Kentucky student who repeatedly used racial slur and assaulted Black students will withdraw, lawyer says

    The white University of Kentucky student who was caught on video assaulting Black students will voluntarily withdraw from the university, her lawyer told NBC News on Tuesday morning.

  • Bank teller stole nearly $100,000 from customers, feds say. Now he’s prison bound

    The West Virginia man must pay the amount back to the bank and more to the IRS, prosecutors say.

  • During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'

    Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.

  • Casey Anthony back in spotlight nearly 14 years after toddler daughter found dead

    The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on November 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

    US law enforcement raided home of hacker who admitted to stealing cryptocurrency from Silk Road site

  • 911 call made from Apple Watch of Washington woman buried alive released

    Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.

  • A Nigerian influencer who was known for flaunting photos of watches, jets, and clothes on Instagram has been sentenced to 11 years for money laundering and fraud

    Ramon Abbas frequently flaunted his lavish lifestyle on his now-deactivated Instagram account, posing in designer clothing with luxury vehicles and jets.

  • Girl rescued after years in captivity "hardly able to climb stairs"

    "The girl has never seen the outside world," according to a senior prosecutor in western Germany.

  • Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle

    Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

  • Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland

    Police are hoping other drivers who witnessed the shooting will come forward with information. Right now, they are relying on a video that was taken in the 30-year-old victim’s final moments.

  • Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

    The woman was found with the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile, police said.

  • 2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school

    Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.