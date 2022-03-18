Queens sex fiend out on bail lured woman to his apartment with fake help-wanted ad then attacked her at knifepoint

A Queens sex attacker out on bail victimized a second woman by luring her to his apartment with a help-wanted ad on Facebook, he then brutalized her at knifepoint, police said Friday.

The suspect, Edson Cledion, 30, was busted Thursday after DNA from the second attack, on March 7, was linked to the prior one from last summer, police said. He was charged Thursday with committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and criminal weapons possession.

Cledion, using a fake online name, sent a livery driver to pick up the 32-year-old woman and bring her to his Queens Village home on 103rd Ave. near 225th St. to interview for a job he posted for a cleaning lady, police said.

Once the woman was inside, Cledion showed her around, still pretending he was looking to hire someone, according to cops, but when they got to the bedroom he pulled out a knife.

“Do what I say,” the 5-foot 8-inch, 280-pound suspect allegedly told the woman, “or I’ll kill you.”

He forced the woman to perform a sex act on him, police said, then abused her further.

When he was done, police said, he grabbed the woman’s phone, erased all messages they had exchanged, and walked her to the bus stop.

She called police when she got home and investigators quickly recognized that the incident matched a previous one for which Cledion had been charged. He was picked up at his home after detectives learned DNA linked the two attacks, police said.

The suspect was arraigned Friday and remanded into custody. His lawyer Tracy Paulette Hoskinson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cledion is due back in court next month for an earlier sex crime that virtually mirrors the second one.

In that incident, on Aug. 5, Cledion, then living on 103rd Ave. in South Jamaica, allegedly lured a 36-year-old woman with a similar Facebook ad.

“If you listen to me,” he allegedly said the victim inside her bedroom, “I won’t kill you.”

Police said Cledion, after taking that victim’s phone and erasing evidence of their messages to each other, called a livery for her, put money in her bag and let her go.

The woman reported what happened when she saw a cop at the LIRR station.

Police found the knife after conducting a search warrant at Cledion’s home.

Cledion, indicted for committing a criminal sex act, posted bail, police said.

Prior to the two sex crimes he had never been arrested, police said.