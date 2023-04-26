Queens sex offender busted again for convincing underage girl to send sex pics: feds

Prison time didn’t stop a Queens sex offender from once again reaching out to an underage girl on the internet and convincing her to send him explicit images, federal authorities say.

Jorel Fowler, 32, was arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday, accused of posing as a 15-year-old boy named “Lev” to chat up a young girl he met on the online video game Roblox in January.

The victim, who lives in Virginia, said she was 13 and they struck up a correspondence on Snapchat, where he talked her into sending him sexual pictures and video of herself, the feds allege.

Fowler asked for specific photos of her and told her, ““Ima teach you how to do a better pic” of her genitalia, court documents allege. He sent her a photo of his face at one point during the exchange, the feds say.

The girl’s mom noticed her sending pictures of herself on an iPad on Feb. 18 and called the Fairfax County Police Department, which in turn reached out to the FBI.

When federal agents raided his Far Rockaway home, he tried to delete data from one of his devices before answering the door, the feds allege.

The agents seized several devices, at least one of which had “large amounts of child pornography,” according a filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gilbert Rein.

The accusations were strikingly similar to what landed Fowler in state prison.

He was arrested in 2014 after he used the web site Omegle to meet young girls and engage them in a “game” in which they scored “points” by smiling and exposing themselves. He was arrested just days before a planned trip to meet a 13-year-old girl in Oklahoma, prosecutors in Queens said at the time.

Fowler was sentenced to a five-to-15 year prison term in 2015 and was released to parole in March 2021.

In a Wednesday letter to Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo, Rein called Fowler a flight risk and a danger to the community.

“He is either incapable or unwilling to avoid this behavior,” the prosecutor wrote. “The defendant is a serial predator who preys upon young children by soliciting sexually explicit images and videos of their bodies. The safety of the community and the defendant’s substantial risk of flight require that he be detained pending trial.”

Fowler was arrested at his home Wednesday morning. At an appearance in Brooklyn Federal Court, Kuo ordered him held until a bail hearing on Friday.

His lawyer, Nora Hirozawa of the Federal Defenders, asked that he not be placed in general population at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.