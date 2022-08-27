Queens sidewalk feud leads to hit-and-run tragedy that takes life of Far Rockaway man

A 59-year-old man sitting on a Queens sidewalk died in a hit-run crash when a woman aiming her car at someone else mowed him down instead, police said.

Milton Storch was seated on his walker outside a deli on Beach 20th St. near New Haven Ave. in Far Rockaway around 7:18 a.m. Saturday when two women, one 27 and the other 26, got into an argument that turned violent.

The angry 27-year-old got behind the wheel of her Honda sedan and gunned the engine, apparently in hope of running down her adversary, said police. Video showed a passenger also getting into the car.

The Honda drove up onto the sidewalk, sending several pedestrians running for their lives, video obtained by ABC7 shows.

Storch, seated on his walker, had no chance to get out of the way.

Storch watched as other pedestrians ran away — and saw the vehicle as it headed toward him.

After she ran down the disabled man, the 27-year-old threw the Honda into reverse, and ran into a 37-year-old man who was walking behind it, said cops.

The ABC7 video shows the man scurrying away from the car after he was hit.

The 26-year-old woman — the target of the motorist’s wrath — got out of the Honda’s path, said police. Video shows her running into the deli. She walked away unscathed.

The deranged driver fled the scene in her Honda — but the 26-year-old woman identified her to police, said sources. She was still being sought late Saturday.

Storch suffered critical head injuries, and died at St. John’s Hospital, said police. The 37-year-old man suffered minor back injuries and is expected to recover.