Queens smoke shop robber’s colorful underwear leads to his arrest: feds

An armed robber’s knickers got him into a legal twist after he stuck up a Queens smoke shop — his bright, distinctive underwear visible above his drooping pants helped lead to his arrest, according to the feds.

Fathy Hussein, 30, covered his face with a mask, but let his underpants show when he and two other bandits robbed a tobacco shop on 109th Ave. near 135th St. in South Ozone Park on Sept. 14, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Hussein grabbed cash from the register, CBD from a glass display case and the store employee’s cell phones, then fled with his masked accomplices, according to the feds.

But surveillance video captured his drawers, which bore the letter R in white, and the year 1990 in big yellow numbers, the complaint alleges.

An anonymous tipster called police a few days later to say the bandits were trying to sell their stolen swag, and gave the cops Hussein’s Instagram handle, according to the complaint.

When police reviewed other footage from the day of the heist, they found some with Hussein, his face plain as day, wearing the same bright underwear, the feds allege.

Hussein was arrested on federal robbery charges at his South Ozone Park Home Wednesday. He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Federal Court.

The other two bandits, one of whom wore a “Scream” mask, remain at large.