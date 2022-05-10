Queen's Speech sets out UK PM Johnson's return to 2019 election pledges

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles set out the government's legislative agenda on Tuesday, outlining Prime Minister Boris Johnson's return to his election pledges to tackle regional inequalities across Britain and maximise its post-Brexit freedoms.

The speech set out 38 bills, including measures to shake up the audit market, crack down on illicit finance and to make the City more attractive to global investors post-Brexit.

"Her Majesty's government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Charles told parliament, reading a speech on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who pulled out of the ceremony due to mobility issues.

"Her Majesty's government will drive economic growth to improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services. This will be underpinned by a responsible approach to the public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

