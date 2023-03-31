Queens swastika scrawler once jumped fence at White House; busted for two more anti-Semitic crimes: police

A man arrested for scrawling swastikas on a dozen buildings in Queens was once arrested in Washington D.C. for jumping the fence at the White House, the Daily News has learned.

The bizarre criminal past of Antoine Blount, 34, was revealed Friday after he was arrested again for etching two more swastikas on city streets — including one in front of a Queens police precinct he targeted once before, cops said.

Blount is also accused of robbing two people in the subway, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday.

“He’s arrested on March 26 and charged with 10 (anti-Semitic crimes),” Essig said. “He gets released on the 27th, then on the 30th outside of 80 Centre St. he’s caught drawing another swastika on the ground. So he’s arrested for that one.”

Blount was released after his arraignment. On Friday morning, a swastika was found left outside the 112th Precinct in Rego Park, Queens.

“We review the cameras and, there he is again, etching another swastika,” Essig said.

Cops took Blount into custody without incident. Charges against him were pending.

He was arrested in Washington D.C. in 2019 after he scaled a bike rack and jumped a fence to get on the grounds of the White House, police said. He also threw a backpack onto the White House Grounds, causing police and Secret Service to lock down the area

In 2012, he was arrested for two bank robberies in Midtown and did 13 months in prison on federal armed robbery charges, officials said.

On March 26, he was charged with nine counts of aggravated harassment and three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief as a hate crime after a tip about a swastika spree in Rego Park led police to his door.

Blount first struck on March 18, when he had the audacity to scratch two of the Nazi symbols on the sidewalk in front of the 112th Precinct stationhouse around 3 p.m., cops said.

In the days that followed, he was accused of etching several more loathsome Nazi symbols into the cement in front of Stephen A. Halsey Junior High School, outside of residential buildings on Queens Blvd. and 72nd Drive and outside the Reform Temple of Forest Hills, cops said.

He also branched out to Kew Gardens Hills, where he vandalized the sidewalk on Main St. near 70th Road and in front of Queens College on Kissena Boulevard.

It wasn’t immediately clear what set Blount on his swastika spree, although his “therapeutic needs” were highlighted in federal court documents from his prior arrests.

“He’s walking around the city burning swastikas all over the place,” Essig said. “He tried to jump into the White House a few years ago.

“I think we can draw some conclusions,” he said.