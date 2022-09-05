Queens teen fatally shot by beau’s ‘reckless’ younger brother was terrified of guns, mom says

The teenage girl fatally shot by her boyfriend’s 15-year-old brother in an apparent accident would have never set foot in the car where she died if she had known anyone was holding a gun, says the victim’s shattered mother.

“She was terrified of guns,” Karen O’Brian, the mom of 17-year-old victim Shantasia O’Brian, told the Daily News. “If she knew there was a gun in the car, she would have never gotten into his car.”

Shantasia died Friday — just a day before her 18th birthday — on 136th Ave. near Brookville Blvd. in Laurelton after her boyfriend picked her up in his car.

The beau’s teenage sibling was sitting in the backseat and playing with a gun when the weapon went off, sending a bullet through the rear passenger seat and into Shantasia’s back around 5 p.m., her family told The News.

Though police wouldn’t definitively call the shooting accidental, the charges filed against the teen imply that he fired the fatal shot by mistake — he was charged with manslaughter, for “recklessly” causing her death. He was also charged with weapon possession and tampering with evidence, for getting rid of the gun, according to police.

The teen suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday night and ordered held at a facility run by the city Administration for Children’s Services, according to a Law Department spokesperson.

He was slated to appear in Queens Family Court on Tuesday.

Shantasia had just started taking classes at the College of Staten Island and recently met a boy in the neighborhood next to Queens Village, where she grew up, her mother said.

Her family picked her up last week to celebrate the teen’s birthday at a Bronx seafood house Friday night, but she asked to go to a park with a few friends, promising she’d be back in time for the dinner celebration.

Instead of hearing back from her daughter, O’Brian got a crushing phone call from a man who said, “‘Shantasia’s been shot,” before hanging up.

Medics took Shantasia to Jamaica Hospital, but she could not be saved.