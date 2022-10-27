Queens teen was fatally shot because she rejected the gunman’s advances at Brooklyn party: prosecutors

The man accused of killing a popular teenager at a Brooklyn house party shot her because she rejected his advances and dissed him, prosecutors said Thursday.

Javone Duncan, 22, was flirting with Raelynn Cameron, 17, at the gathering inside a vacant apartment on Oct. 10, but the teen wasn’t interested, Assistant D.A. David Ingle said at the Duncan’s Brooklyn Criminal Court arraignment.

“(Raelynn) told the defendant to suck her d—k,” Ingle said. “(Duncan) brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the chest.”

The victim’s mother, Cassandra Adams, told the Daily News that Duncan hit on her daughter weeks before the party, and when she turned him down, he slapped her in the face.

“He saw my daughter, and my daughter said, ‘I told you I don’t like you,’ and he slapped her for standing up for herself,” she said Thursday. “That goes on a lot when these girls don’t want to mess with a trash type of guy.”

She added, “Javone is an animal, and he should be put underground. I wish we had the death penalty in New York reinstated.”

Duncan has a history of gun arrests — including two in 2020, when police found him with a firearm during a traffic stop, Ingle said.

After his arrest, Duncan allegedly shooting the teen. Instead, Duncan claimed “that he observed his friend shoot the victim, and that he did not do it,” the ADA

Ingle referred to Cameron and Duncan as “acquaintances.”

Judge Simion Haniff ordered Duncan held without bail.

“There’s no doubt about it. You’re charged with murder in the second degree. You’re looking at life on the back end,” the judge said. “The bottom line, Mr. Duncan, is a dead young woman and you are the alleged cause of that, and based on that I will be remanding you.”

The bullet hit Cameron’s heart and lung, according to a criminal complaint.

Duncan proclaimed his innocence as he was led out of the 75th Precinct stationhouse on Wednesday night.

Cameron, who lived in Far Rockaway, Queens, went to the party on Eldert Lane near Dumont Ave. at her cousin’s urging, her family said.

The beloved high school grad, who was just 10 days away from her 18th birthday, showed up in her pajamas to find a group of young people who all knew each other.

Adams said Cameron’s cousin stepped away from the party, and left her in a room with Duncan. Cameron texted a relative saying she needed help, but she was shot before anyone could come to her aid, her family said.

Cameron was dragged into an elevator and dumped in the lobby. Police sources said she told first responders she was shot accidentally and refused to name her attacker before she died.

But her mother believes she was already dead by the time she was left in the lobby.

“He did not shoot my daughter by accident. He shot her cold blank, because he was mad at her, because she didn’t take his advances.”

Adams speculated that her daughter was set up to be in the room with Duncan.

“She didn’t want no apology… She just wanted him to leave her alone,” the distraught mother said.

“I’m very upset that my daughter can’t... a teenager can’t tell a guy no, and the guy just leaves them alone,” she said.