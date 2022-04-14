Queens thief steals car with infant boy inside; babysitter arrested after leaving vehicle unattended

An opportunistic thief stole a car with a baby in the backseat in Queens Thursday morning, and the babysitter who was supposed to be watching the tot now faces criminal charges, police said.

The 4-month-old boy was quickly found safe and sound after the thief ditched the car a few blocks away from the Hollis crime scene. The thief remains at large.

Babysitter Latoya Beckford, 33, left the gray Toyota Camry running as she ran into a store on Hollis Ave. near 99th Ave. about 8:40 p.m., and when she came back out, the car was gone, police said.

Police found the car, and the baby boy, three blocks away, on 195th St. and 99th Ave., shortly afterward.

Beckford was charged with reckless endangerment, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and possession of a forged instrument — after cops found bogus documents relating to the Camry, a police spokesman said.