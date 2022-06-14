Queens uncle charged in machete stabbing death of nephew claims victim intended to kill him, prosecutors say

A Queens man charged with the machete stabbing death of his nephew in the home they shared described the fatal attack in grisly detail — and claimed his young relative had long “wanted to kill me,” court documents revealed.

Mahaedo Sukhnandan, 50, was arraigned Monday on murder and weapons possession charges, a day after cops found his nephew, Neraz Roberts, 29, dead inside the house in Jamaica around 5 a.m. He’d been stabbed in the back and right hand, police said.

Prosecutors said Sukhnandan confessed to the slaying.

“I chopped him up. He wanted to kill me,” Sukhnandan told cops, according to court documents. “After everything I do for them, his whole life he’s wanted to kill me.”

Roberts had called the FDNY because the basement had flooded, Queens Assistant DA Kenneth Koo said.

“I heard Neraz say he would kill me if I went outside,” Sukhnandan said, according to a criminal complaint.

Then Sukhnandan described Roberts’ death in brutal detail.

“I got my cutlass, it’s a machete with a wooden handle,” Sukhnandan said. “I kicked open the door. I chopped him three times. I paused between the second and third chop and said, ‘You want to kill me?’ I leaned back for leverage on the third chop.”

A machete was found at the home, Koo said.

Sukhnandan’s lawyer argued it was the suspect’s first offense.

“Mr. Sukhnandan has no criminal record,” the lawyer said. “I know it’s a doozy, but he has no record.”

Sukhnandan was ordered held in jail without bail.

Neighbors said Sukhnandan quarreled with his nephew often, and that cops had responded to several domestic calls.

A neighbor recalled an incident where the uncle came to blows with Roberts and Roberts’ father.

A grand jury has been scheduled for June 17.