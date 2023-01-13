Queens woman found fatally shot in her apartment after father went to check on her, NYPD says

A father’s worst fears were realized after he asked the NYPD to check on his daughter whom he hadn’t heard from in days.

Cops asked to do a wellness check on 23-year-old Alexa Ruiz at her home on 56 Drive in Maspeth about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday and found the woman dead in a first-floor bedroom, police said.

She had been shot in the back of the head, cops said.

Relatives told police that they hadn’t seen Ruiz in days.

Her father went to her apartment on Wednesday to check on her, but couldn’t get in and then called police.

Cops found Ruiz’s body after forcing open the door, police said.

Now, detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, police said Friday.

No arrests have been made.