Queens woman wakes to find burglar standing over her bed, is sexually abused while chasing him out

A Queens woman woke up to find a burglar standing over her bed clutching her cellphone — and was sexually abused by him when she chased him out of her home, cops said Tuesday.

The 49-year-old victim was awoken by the intruder standing over her bed inside her apartment near 188th St. and 64th Ave. in Fresh Meadows about 4 p.m. March 29. He was holding her cellphone.

The stunned woman chased the creep out of her apartment but as he exited he quickly turned around, grabbed the victim, pinned her hands against a wall and sexually abused her cops said.

He then ran out of the building.

The victim was taken to Flushing Hospital by private means, where she was treated for a knee injury.

About 30 minutes later he resurfaced about three blocks away, near 185th St. and 186th Lane. Carrying a large backpack, he was caught on video entering a shed in a backyard, where he stole a Razor scooter and several power tools, cops said.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.