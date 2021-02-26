Queensland skies light up as Chinese space burns up in atmosphere

  • Space junk falling over the Sunshine Coast is seen in Queensland
  • Space junk falling over the Sunshine Coast is seen in Queensland
1 / 2

Queensland skies light up as Chinese space burns up in atmosphere

Space junk falling over the Sunshine Coast is seen in Queensland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Social media in Queensland, Australia lit up on Thursday night, matching the flashing night sky as users posted short videos of what experts later said was debris from a Chinese rocket burning up as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere.

"I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. "It was very fascinating."

Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

Others with less expert knowledge were at first spooked by the display.

"I initially thought it was something other than space debris," said Jack Robins, another observer who took to social media to post video. "To be honest I freaked out for a second until I realised."

(Reporting by Yi Shu Ng; Additional reporting by Stefica Nicol Bikes; Writing by Kenneth Maxwell; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • National Trust to plant blossom trees around UK

    The National Trust is planning to plant dozens of blossoming trees at different sites around the UK.

  • Human genome sequencing rises to the next level of diversity and accuracy

    Twenty years after the first human genome sequence was published, an international research team has kicked the sequencing game to the next level with a set of 64 reference genomes that reflect much higher resolution and more genetic diversity. Since the Human Genome Project completed the first draft of its reference genome, decoding the human genetic code has been transformed from a multibillion-dollar endeavor into a relatively inexpensive commercial service. However, commercial whole-genome sequencing, or WGS, often misses out on crucial variations that can make all the difference when it comes to an individual’s health. “As a metric, 75% of… Read More

  • NASA backs concepts for deep-drilling Mars rover and interstellar-object probe

    The latest crop of NASA-backed concepts for far-out space exploration includes “borebots” that could drill as far as a mile beneath the Martian surface in search of liquid water, and a nuclear-powered spacecraft that could intercept interstellar objects as they zip through our solar system. Researchers in Washington state are behind both of those ideas. The borebots and the interstellar-object checker are among 16 proposals winning Phase I funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, or NIAC. For more than two decades, NIAC (which started out as the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts) has backed early-stage projects that could… Read More

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Asian markets roiled by global bond whiplash

    In a sign the gloomy mood will reverberate across markets, European and U.S. stock futures were a sea of red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 3% to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since May 2020. For the week the index is down more than 5%, its worst weekly showing since March last year when the coronavirus pandemic had sparked fears of a global recession.

  • Costco raising starting wages to $16 amid calls for federal $15 minimum – will competitors follow?

    Lawmakers debate gradually raising federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 as second-largest retailer says raising its wages ‘constitutes a significant competitive advantage’

  • Too early to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Hungary PM Orban says

    Hungary cannot yet ease its partial coronavirus lockdown as a third wave of infections has boosted new cases and only a small section of the population has received a vaccine so far, the prime minister said. Hungary became the first European Union country on Wednesday to start inoculating people with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, following a similar move with Russia's Sputnik V shot, which have not been granted regulatory approval in the EU. "This is an important day as we begin inoculations with the Chinese vaccines," Orban said in a video on his Facebook page.

  • CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers

    Event being held in Orlando, Florida, will see former president deliver first public speech since leaving office

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower amid tech sell-off

    Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index posting its largest daily percentage fall in four months.Investors rushed out of high-flying technology stocks, such as Apple and Netflix, following a rise in U.S. bond yields - with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hitting a one-year high of more than 1.6%.Nicole Webb, financial advisor with Wealth Enhancement Group, directly links the sell-off in technology shares to higher yields. I really do think this is responsive to the uptick in yield. This has accelerated and it's accelerated quickly and I don't think Wall Street thinks there are mechanisms in place to stop it anytime soon and as a result its caused Wall Street to call into question whether or not the current valuations of companies make sense with interest rates at those levels."But as the rest of Wall Street tanked, so called 'meme stocks,' such as GameStop, soared. The video game retailer was up almost 70% at one point in a rally reminiscent of the stock trading frenzy in January, when retail investors sent its share price skyrocketing, hitting hedge funds with bets on its decline.After the bell food delivery company DoorDash reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly revenue in its first results as a public company but fell 10% after posting a net loss of $312 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, bigger than last year's loss of $134 million.

  • Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far

    Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz. Take note: The Jazz are off to the best start in franchise history, are on pace to shatter the NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, have won 20 of their last 22 games and just handed the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss of the season. “They’re the hottest team in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after his team, which was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, lost 114-89 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for reelection in 2022 will be a ‘bloodbath’

    ‘She will be running against quality opposition,’ says district’s Democratic party chair

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Billie Eilish's documentary gives an intimate look at her secret relationship with rapper 7: AMP - and why she decided to end it

    They began dating in late 2018, when Eilish was 16. The film chronicles her frustration with his "lack of effort" and "self-destructive" behavior.

  • How a woman lives in a 500-square-foot apartment with 2 roommates, a dog, 100 houseplants - and zero clutter

    Maximalist Bruna Mello lives in a sunny, vibrant tiny apartment in South London, and she doesn't let the small space keep her from collecting things.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $30 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of the bitcoin market. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, bitcoin prices could plummet, Coinbase said.

  • Biden orders airstrikes against infrastructure used by 'Iranian-backed militant groups' in Syria

    The Department of Defense said the strikes were carried out at the president's direction following attacks on the US military in Iraq.

  • New York prosecutors finally have Trump's tax records — and the public will likely never see them

    In the race to get former President Donald Trump's tax records, New York prosecutors have won. While it was more of a marathon than a sprint, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that it had received Trump's tax records a year and a half after first requesting them. Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance and his team will now be able to dig through what sources tell CNN are "millions of pages" of documents spanning January 2011 to August 2019. Vance got the documents, which include financial statements and engagement agreements, from Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA. The transfer happened within an hour of the Supreme Court ordering that Mazars hand over the documents on Monday, Vance's spokesperson told reporters. Forensic accountants and analysts are now prepared to root through the records to find potential fraud or wrongdoing by the former president. But because the records were handed over as part of a grand jury investigation, they're unlikely to ever be made public. Democrats in the House had meanwhile been trying to access Trump's tax returns from the time they gained a majority two years ago. Courts had ruled both for and against the Democrats' subpoenas, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ultimately decided in December not to rule in the case, essentially letting Trump run out the clock. It's unclear if Congress will try to pursue Trump's records again now that he's out of the White House. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIrving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • College library shut down after discovery of venomous ‘Mediterranean recluse’ spiders

    The building was closed for two days out of an abundance of caution

  • Female track star on lawsuit to stop trans athletes from competing: ‘Biological males are taking our medals’

    Less than 48 hours into his presidency, Joe Biden took steps towards protecting the rights of transgender athletes looking to participate as their identified gender in both high school and college sports. Wednesday, Alanna Smith, who filed the lawsuit with fellow athletes Selina Soule and Chelsea Mitchell, appeared on Fox News with her lawyer to denounce the actions of the current administration.