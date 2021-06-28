Australia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

A COVID-19 lockdown as an outbreak of new cases shuts down Sydney
Renju Jose
·3 min read

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere.

More than 20 million Australians, or around 80% of the population, are now under some form of lockdown or COVID-related restrictions as officials grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory.

"I think we are entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious Delta strain," federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday, adding Australia was facing a "critical time" in its fight against COVID-19.

The national security committee, chaired by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, would be briefed by the country's chief medical officer later on Monday, Frydenberg said.

Sydney, Australia's most populous city and the capital of New South Wales (NSW) state, began a two-week lockdown over the weekend.

Eighteen new local cases were reported in NSW on Monday, compared with 30 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 130 since the first case was detected nearly two weeks ago in a driver for overseas airline crew.

"We have to be prepared for the numbers to bounce around and we have to be prepared for the numbers to go up considerably," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"With this strain, we are seeing almost 100% transmission within households."

An initial two-day lockdown in the northern city of Darwin, scheduled to end on Tuesday, was extended to Friday after the Delta variant of the virus was found in a fly-in, fly-out mine worker.

Queensland and South Australia reintroduced mandatory masks and restricted home gatherings, following a similar move by Western Australian officials for state capital Perth. Restrictions remain in place in Victoria state capital Melbourne and national capital Canberra.

Queensland reported two new locally acquired cases while Western Australia and Northern Territory detected one each.

A health alert was issued over the weekend for hundreds of passengers after an infected Virgin Australia cabin crew member worked on five flights covering Brisbane, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Australia has so far fared much better than many other developed countries in tackling the spread of the coronavirus, with just over 30,500 cases and 910 deaths.

Lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and swift contact tracing have helped suppress prior outbreaks but the fast-moving Delta variant has alarmed authorities.

NSW police fined 44 people for breaching stay-at-home orders, including a pair of naked sunbathers who became lost in a national park after being startled by a deer.

"Not only did they require assistance from police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for A$1,000 ($759)," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters.

($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Byron Kaye; editing by Jane Wardell and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sydney and Darwin in lockdown as COVID-19 cases pop up across Australia

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia reported on Sunday one of the highest numbers for locally acquired coronavirus cases this year, triggering lockdowns in the cities of Sydney and Darwin and forcing tighter restrictions in four states. Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as the Bondi neighbourhood cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-at-home order. "Given how contagious this strain of the virus is we do anticipate that in the next few days case numbers are likely to increase beyond what we have seen today," News South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news briefing in Sydney.

  • Asian shares start on cautious note amid rise in COVID-19 cases

    Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 703.17, still near a two-week high of 705.35 made on June 16. Australian shares slipped 0.3% while South Korea's KOSPI index was slightly higher.

  • Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

    "F9" is the latest blockbuster-hopeful to set a new box office benchmark for COVID times. "F9" wasn't expected to reach the opening weekend heights of its franchise predecessors because attendance hasn't returned to pre-COVID levels and the Canadian box office, which accounts for part of North American revenues, is still almost entirely shut down.

  • Afghanistan: Biden says Afghans must decide their own future

    President Joe Biden pledges continued US support for Afghanistan despite the troop withdrawal.

  • New Zealand considers mandatory masks, scanning amid COVID Delta variant concerns

    New Zealand is considering making masks compulsory at high alert levels as well as compulsory scanning of QR codes to boost contact tracing in efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. New Zealand halted quarantine-free travel with neighbouring Australia last week as an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant triggered a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. It also extended the COVID-19 alert level 2 in the capital Wellington until Tuesday, as authorities said there was still a risk that an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend had infected others.

  • Renault seals electric car battery deals with Envision, Verkor

    French carmaker Renault said on Monday it had sealed partnerships with China's Envision AESC and France's Verkor to produce electric car batteries in northern France. Renault made the announcement, which confirmed earlier media reports, before a visit of President Emanuel Macron to the Douai site in northern France where Envision is investing up to 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) close to "Renault ElectriCity" electric car hub to create 2,500 new jobs by 2030.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Edge Down After Storm Wipes Out Morning Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks slipped on Monday after they resumed trading following a rainstorm that earlier cancelled the morning session.The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.06% as of 1:46 p.m. local time, in line with the muted moves in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The city earlier lifted all rainstorm warnings, meaning that stock trading would begin in according with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.’s rules.The bourse operator had halted morning trading of both securities and deri

  • Police checks and patriotic flowers: Beijing leaves nothing to chance ahead of Party centenary

    Behind roadblocks and hundreds of police in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday, fireworks resembling the national flag bloomed over the city as part of secretive and tightly choreographed rehearsal for the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Party. Beijing has shut down traffic, decked streets in patriotic flower arrangements and national flags, and ramped up surveillance and security this week in preparation for the centenary event on July 1. The covert rehearsals represent the final stages of a yearlong planning effort, designed to glorify Party history and cement domestic loyalty to China's socialist system.

  • Biden administration targeting 'movable middle' in major vaccine push

    The Biden administration is sending their A-list officials — and actual celebrities — across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers in a major vaccine push, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: President Biden had previously set a goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. However, the White House has recently acknowledged that it is likely to miss that goal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Australia’s Widening Covid-19 Outbreak Forces More Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of Australians were under virus restrictions Sunday to fight a Covid-19 outbreak that includes the highly contagious Delta strain.While the count of new local cases was comparatively low, including 30 in New South Wales state, officials fearful of the highly contagious variant warned the tally may climb. The flareup puts more pressure on the government to step up a vaccination program that has lagged behind some other developed nations.“There will be cases that will follo

  • Outbreaks emerge across Australia in 'new phase' of pandemic

    For the first time in a year, Australia is battling outbreaks in different parts of the country.

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by