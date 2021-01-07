'Queer Eye' fashion expert Tan France told us the trends he thinks we'll see more of in 2021 - and one he hopes will go away for good

Debanjali Bose
tan france
Tan France wants the streetwear trend to end. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

In a world filled with anxiety and uncertainty, "Queer Eye" style expert Tan France has one ardent wish for when there's some stability: He really hopes people will "embrace fashion" again, and also that streetwear is on its way out.

"It's a difficult [question], because we don't really know what's going to happen with the pandemic. I'm hoping that the world will get back on track within the next few months, " France recently told Insider while promoting his collaboration with EyeBuyDirect.

"Up until the point where we do start to get back to some normalcy, I think that people are going to stick with what they've done over the last few months, which is sweats," he said.

"Then after that, I am really hoping that people will embrace fashion again," France added. 

France is best known as the style expert on the hit Netflix reboot "Queer Eye," where he's joined by Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk as they give complete life makeovers to their guests.

France looks to the past in making his prediction for this year's fashion trends

France mentioned the "The New Look" collection released by Dior in 1947 that revamped post-World War II fashion while discussing what to expect in how people will dress post-pandemic. 

"You saw so much volume of fabric in clothes because people had been rationing fabric for so long that they couldn't wear big elaborate clothing. I think we're gonna see a resurgence of that," France said.

He believes people will dress up more than they would have normally, once they can again, "because they've not been able to do it for so long." He stresses that he doesn't just mean making more of an effort, but "people dressing up as if they're going to a fancy event when really they're just going to work."

France isn't alone in making this prediction.

Yale epidemiologist Dr. Nicholas Christakis anticipates that there will be another "roaring 20s" post-pandemic, although his guess is that it will take longer than 2021 for that phase to come around. The Guardian reporter Jessica Glenza wrote that, according to Christakis, we can expect to see "packed stadiums, crowded nightclubs, and flourishing arts," in 2024.

The 1920s, or "roaring 20s," were characterized by a healthy stock market, innovative new products, and joyful Americans enjoying music and fashion.

"I really miss just dressing up because you want to look beautiful. I miss beauty in fashion," France said.

On the flip side, France is hoping for an end to streetwear - and cross-body bags

"I am hoping that streetwear is on its way out, and so, hopefully, they're going to let that one go," France said.

France told Insider that he hopes there will be "a resurgence" of chic looks like well-tailored, well-fitted outfits rather than "what we saw before the pandemic, which was grungy, grungy, grunge."

He adds cross-body bags to his list of things that need to go.

"I'm happy for them to die a death at this point, but they were fine two years ago. I think I've seen enough to last me a lifetime," France said.

Read the original article on Insider

