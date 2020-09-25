'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown reveals he and his fiancé broke up after 10 years together

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown is single again.

Brown revealed he and fiancé Ian Jordan have split up, noting the wedding, which was supposed to take place this summer, was bumped back because of the pandemic before the couple decided to go their separate ways.

"It’s one of those things where I said we were distracted by so much — with the kids and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, how is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?” he said.

The former “Real World” star said remaining mature about the matter was vital.

“We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore.’ It was like, we have a family and a home. How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things," he told Boss.

"But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important?" Brown added. "And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”

The "Queer Eye" star also said he and Jordan remain on good terms.

“There was luckily no cheating, so we’re good friends," he said. "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' And I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends. I'm lying, I'm not ready to move on that quick yet, I'm not ready."

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com.

