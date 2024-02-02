‘Queer folks in their district are going to feel unsafe’: Advocates condemn OR lawmaker’s anti-LGBTQ+ comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Months-old anti-LGBTQ+ comments by an Oregon State lawmaker have surfaced ahead of Monday’s short legislative session.

In a blog post from August, Rep. Dwayne Yunker of Grants Pass said he opposes transgender women playing against other women in sports. He said in part:

“I want my daughters to be strong women, but not to have to worry about biological males stealing their opportunities or awards they have achieved.”

He also said he opposes allowing children to watch drag queen performances, saying “Drag queen story hour” or “Family friendly drag shows” clearly attempt to make pedophilia seem acceptable, in his view.

Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber is now calling Yunker’s comments dishonest, disrespectful and dangerous.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Yunker for comment. He sent back a statement saying in part that he’s excited to start the legislative session come Monday. This reporter also reached out to the House GOP, but they said they have no comment.

However, an advocate for LGBTQ+ people did share with KOIN 6 News that she wants to hear from other elected officials who stand by their community.

Debra Porta, the executive director of Pride Northwest, said she recognizes that LGBTQ+ rights issues is a “political football” and as such “our community is going to be front and center in trying to activate a particular bloc of voters.”

Rep. Yunker was appointed to fill a vacancy in the state House in December. The newest member of the Oregon House of Representatives is now facing criticism for month-old blog posts saying supporting LGBTQ+ people was the same as supporting child abuse and accusing drag queens of pedophilia.

“It does rile people up because it reaches for their fears and their basest instincts, and that can be dangerous,” Porta said.

Rep.Yunker has joined other lawmakers on a bill targeting trans children where he’s listed as a regular sponsor. The bill summary says it “prohibits biological males from participating in athletic competitions or extracurricular sports designated for biological females.”

“Queer folks in their district are going to feel unsafe,” Porta said. “They’re going to definitely feel unrepresented, and they’re going to be fearful of speaking out. They’re not going to expect to be heard.”

Despite her concerns, Porta said she expects this type of rhetoric will ramp up as election season unfolds.

“I definitely am fearful for our folks. And their safety, their mental, emotional and physical safety and health because it takes a toll. There’s a reason why suicide is rampant in our community, that we die younger, that we have many more emotional blocks to have to deal with.”

As to whether more lawmakers may stand in condemnation of Yonker’s comments, KOIN 6 News will be watching closely the legislative session that begins next week.

