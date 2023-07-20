Quentin Blake nature exhibition to launch at Slimbridge

An exhibition featuring renowned artist Sir Quentin Blake's illustrations is set to launch as part of a nature trail in Gloucestershire.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Slimbridge will be hosting some of Sir Quentin's wetland-themed artworks from 21 July until 16 September.

His loaned illustrations will help guide a trail highlighting the best of the UK's wetland nature.

The Roald Dahl illustrator said: "I hope to inspire new audiences."

He added: "I hope that seeing my artwork in places where these creatures are thriving will allow new audiences to enjoy wetland wildlife as much as I do.

"Perhaps prompting a few people to pick up a pen, pencil or even a quill and do their own drawing."

It is the first of three The trails exploring summer, autumn and winter and which will run until February 2024 at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Stroud.

The centre is home to wetland wildlife and birdwatching spots.

"I can't quite explain why but my fascination with birds, may be, because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures," added Sir Quentin.

"The drawings you will see are from my own personal archive, and many have rarely been seen in public before."

