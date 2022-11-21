Quentin Tarantino says people who don't like the violence or use of the N-word in his movies should 'see something else': 'I'm not making them for you'

Quentin Tarantino. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Quentin Tarantino responded to criticism over the violence and use of the N-word in his movies.

"If you have a problem with my movies then they aren't the movies to go see," he told Chris Wallace.

Tarantino has been criticized for his use of the N-word in his movies for most of his career.

Quentin Tarantino has a simple solution for those who don't like what they see in his movies: don't watch them.

The writer-director behind such classics as "Pulp Fiction," "Jackie Brown," "The Hateful Eight," and most recently "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" addressed the mature material that can be found in his work when he recently was on HBO Max's "Who's Talking With Chris Wallace" to promote his upcoming new book "Cinema Speculation."

Wallace asked the Oscar-winner, according to Variety: "So when people say, 'Well there's too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.' You say what?"

"You should see [something else]," Tarantino responded. "Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies then they aren't the movies to go see. Apparently I'm not making them for you."

Tarantino's use of the N-word has been criticized for most of his career.

Jamie Foxx in "Django Unchained." The Weinstein Company

Back in the late 1990s, Spike Lee criticized Tarantino for using the slur in "Jackie Brown." Then in 2012, Lee said he would not see Tarantino's "Django Unchained," in which Jamie Foxx plays a freed slave looking to rescue his wife from a plantation owner (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The N-word is used over 100 times in the movie.

"All I'm going to say is that it's disrespectful to my ancestors. That's just me. I'm not speaking on behalf of anybody else," Lee told Vibe Magazine at the time.

However, Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in multiple movies directed by Lee and Tarantino, including the two noted above, has never had an issue with what Tarantino has written for his movies.

"It's some bullshit," Jackson once told Esquire magazine. "You can't just tell a writer he can't talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words. You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it's not honest. It's just not honest."

