Quentin Tellis trial postponed, attorney contesting DA's investigation

The murder trial of Quentin Tellis has been delayed due to his attorneys' attempt to discredit a key piece of evidence in the case.

Tellis was indicted by a grand jury May 2019 on second-degree murder charges in connection with the 2015 stabbing death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. Hsiao was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe at the time of her death and was found dead in an apartment near campus.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew said Tellis' attorney hired an expert to determine where Tellis' phone was at the time Hsiao's murder.

Two times on the night of her death, Hsiao's phone dialed the Chase Bank number on the back of her debit card and hung up before the call was answered. At 8:16 and 8:18 p.m., Quinton Tellis' phone dialed the same number, and the debit card number and PIN were entered.

2020: Writing analysis says Tellis helped write affidavit recanting testimony of witness

According to a murder warrant for the Tellis case, GPS records indicate Tellis' phone plotted within 60 meters of Hsiao's apartment at the time of the calls.

"We don't know (where Tellis' phone was located). We haven't seen the report," Tew said. "We don't know what they're going to say. We have zero report, so the case is not to trial."

The trial was originally set for March 14. No new date has yet been set.

Tellis was identified as the primary suspect in Hsiao's case in February 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2016.

In May 2016, Tellis pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of an access (debit) card belonging to Hsiao. The plea was entered immediately before a jury trial was scheduled to begin on the charge along with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

The plea states that on Aug. 18-19, Tellis took an access card belonging to Hsiao and used it without authorization to withdraw at least $1,000 from her account.

Tellis received a 10-year sentence as a habitual offender and was transported to Mississippi to face one pending charge of capital murder connected to the December 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers, 19, in Panola County.

After the second mistrial in the Chambers case, Tellis was returned to Louisiana.

