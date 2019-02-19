Has Quess Corp Limited (NSE:QUESS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Quess Corp Limited (NSE:QUESS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Quess:

0.10 = ₹2.8b ÷ (₹51b – ₹20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Quess has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Quess’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Quess’s ROCE is fairly close to the Professional Services industry average of 11%. Regardless of how Quess stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

As we can see, Quess currently has an ROCE of 10%, less than the 36% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:QUESS Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Quess.

Do Quess’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Quess has total liabilities of ₹20b and total assets of ₹51b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Quess has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

Our Take On Quess’s ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect. But note: Quess may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).