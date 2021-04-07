Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is Davis Opportunity Fund’s Largest Position

Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.43% was recorded by the fund’s Class A shares for the year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered an 18.40% gains in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Davis Opportunity Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and shared their insights on the company. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a Secaucus, New Jersey-based diagnostic information services provider that currently has a $17.2 market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, DGX delivered a 7.85% return, extending its 12-month gains to 46.32%. As of April 06, 2021, the stock closed at $128.31 per share.

Here is what Davis Opportunity Fund has to say about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Within healthcare, our largest position is Quest Diagnostics, a leader in independent lab testing and diagnostics. Quest offers its lab services at a fraction of the cost of hospital labs, which constitutes a strong cost-savings value proposition to new and existing customers. It is not surprising that by virtue of the value Quest creates, the company is increasingly serving as an outsource partner to hospitals and healthcare networks across the U.S. We believe Quest’s market is very sticky and only getting larger. The cost savings accruing to Quest’s customers should bode well for the long-term success of the business."

Our calculations show that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was in 45 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 42 funds in the third quarter. DGX delivered a 2.27% return in the past 3 months.

