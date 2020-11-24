Quest Diagnostics Earns Gold Status in American Heart Association's 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index

·4 min read

Award follows a series of other recognitions for HealthyQuest, the company's employer population health program

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has achieved Gold status in the American Heart Association's 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index, ranking the company's workplace health initiative among the best in the nation. 2020 marks the third year in a row that Quest has earned this distinction, which comes on the heels of recognitions for the company's HealthyQuest employee population health program, including the C. Everett Koop and National Business Group on Health awards.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

The Quest Diagnostics employee population health strategy is centered on the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's "Triple Aim" approach—enhancing the experience of care, improving population health, and reducing per capita healthcare costs. Through the HealthyQuest program, the company provides more than 60,000 employees and family members with best-in-class programs to improve their health and save money.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on overall health and the growing divide of health equity, said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "I am inspired by organizations like Quest Diagnostics who are doubling down to prioritize employee health through flexible and engaging programs that put health and well-being at the center, especially during these trying times."

"Given COVID-19, good employee health and well-being is more important than ever," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "We're thrilled that the AHA has recognized the value of our strategy, which uses a targeted, data-driven approach to help colleagues and their families access medical care and emotional support during this difficult time. Through our Employer Population Health services, we also empower other organizations to implement employee health strategies based on our model, for better care, costs and outcomes."

Quest Diagnostics provides a range of employer population health services to other organizations, including COVID-19 return to work services and, through a relationship with Catapult, clinical-grade virtual preventive care services.

This year alone, multiple organizations have recognized Quest Diagnostics for its employee population health programs. In addition to the AHA, Quest was the only 2020 recipient of The Health Project's C. Everett Koop National Health Award, and was recognized by the National Business Group on Health. Previous recognitions for Quest's program include 10 years of accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

Supporting Employees During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Based on early insights revealing the need to engage employees with greater health risks, Quest Diagnostics has strategically implemented programs that meet employee needs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs support the physical, emotional, and social needs of employees and range from virtual care (telehealth), diabetes prevention and weight management, mental health screening and support, and connections to care.

About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health
Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health is the leader in employee population health management and screening solutions designed to improve outcomes and costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics provides health screenings and related population health solutions to identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, and empower better health. Quest Diagnostics also provides COVID-19 Return to Work Services to foster safer workplace environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quest Diagnostics has won countless awards for its employer population health programs, including the prestigious C. Everett Koop Award for 2020. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

