Quest Diagnostics' Employees Celebrate Black History Month: Lawrence's Reading List

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Quest Diagnostics

In celebration of Black History Month, Lawrence is reading Caste - The Origins of Our Discontents – by Isabel Wilkerson.

“I love how the book reveals the term Caste is not about the traits and characteristics usually associated with race, but more so the eight pillars that undergird the infrastructure needed to hold minorities to the bottom rung in society. It breaks down who has power and who doesn’t, how this hierarchy has been sustained through generations of subjugation, and most importantly, what can be done to break this cycle.” – Lawrence Guinn, Sr. Director, Customer Operations, Employer Solutions, Quest Diagnostics

