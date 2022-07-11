Quest Diagnostics Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report provides information regarding the company's approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and features the initiatives, research, metrics, and innovative collaborations launched in 2021 while working around the clock for a second year to meet COVID-19 demand.

In 2020, the company established Quest for Health Equity, a philanthropic effort with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation backed with over $100 million in financial and testing resources. In 2021, the company and the Foundation provided more than $15 million in corporate giving and Quest for Health Equity grants. Quest Diagnostics is a founding partner and sponsor of the Choose Healthy Life (CHL) program, providing COVID-19 testing and outreach support as well as financial support through the Foundation. In 2021, CHL expanded to 120 churches in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

"Recognizing that the pandemic shone a light on deep-rooted disparities in the American healthcare system impacting underserved communities, we continue to seek ways to provide access to needed diagnostic testing," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "We are proud of the collaborations we've established through Quest for Health Equity."

The company launched its first formal materiality assessment in 2021 to identify the most significant ESG topics to the company and its stakeholders. To enhance the level of the company's ESG disclosures, it also began reporting in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines.

"Our heightened awareness of ESG issues reminds us that our responsibility as a public company goes beyond delivering strong financial results to our shareholders," said Jim Davis, CEO-elect. "How we conduct business and contribute to our society, environment, and communities is critical to our long-term sustainable growth. As we promote a healthier world, we must strongly embrace our employees, suppliers, and communities."

The report features key impact areas and highlights from 2021, including:

  • Time and resources donated to colleagues and communities, with more than 27,000 hours volunteered by employees and approximately 800,000 test requisitions donated or discounted through patient assistance programs and Quest for Health Equity.

  • Reduction of the company's environmental footprint by completing the integration of northeast regional operations into a 250,000–square-foot next-generation lab facility in Clifton, NJ. The Clifton laboratory is now one of the largest medical laboratories globally.

  • Commitment to identifying, hiring, and developing our diverse talent. More than 56% of U.S.-based Quest employees identify as people of color, representing more diversity than the U.S. workforce as a whole. Seventy-one percent of the company's workforce is female, also exceeding the representation of women in the U.S. workforce.

  • Over 5,000 Quest colleagues were promoted and advanced their careers at Quest.

  • Added two additional Employee Business Networks, Pan Asian Leaders, and Caregivers, bringing the total to 10 with over 7,000 memberships. Pride, the company's first EBN, celebrated 20 years of programming, advocacy, and education.

  • Tracy Doi joined the company's Board of Directors, which consists of five men and four women, with over 20% of total board members representing a diverse race or ethnicity. Ms. Doi serves as Chief Financial Officer for Toyota Motor North America.

Click here to view the report on the Quest Diagnostics corporate website.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

