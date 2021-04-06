Quest Diagnostics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $128.31 per share and the market cap of $17.1 billion, Quest Diagnostics stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Quest Diagnostics is shown in the chart below.


Because Quest Diagnostics is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 9.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Quest Diagnostics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which is worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Quest Diagnostics at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Quest Diagnostics is fair. This is the debt and cash of Quest Diagnostics over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Quest Diagnostics has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $9.4 billion and earnings of $10.44 a share. Its operating margin of 20.89% better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Quest Diagnostics's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Quest Diagnostics over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Quest Diagnostics is 9.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Quest Diagnostics's ROIC was 13.23, while its WACC came in at 6.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Quest Diagnostics is shown below:

In summary, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Quest Diagnostics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

