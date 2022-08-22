Quest Employees Give Back, Help Paint Murals in Bronx Community Garden

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics employees volunteered for a day of service at Green Bronx Machine in New York to help students brighten up their community garden by painting murals on garden boxes filled with fresh produce grown through the program. The Green Bronx Machine is a transformational educational nonprofit that helps turn classrooms into agricultural learning experiences. Students and teachers grow vegetables using the Tower Gardens® aeroponic growing system and use plant life to teach multiple subjects including science, math, and language arts. Beyond academics, the food grown is used to enhance the health of the students and their communities through improved nutrition.

The Quest Diagnostics Foundation, as part of the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, is providing a grant to Green Bronx Machine to support the expansion of its school program, “Cultivating Health Equity." Q4HE is a multi-year initiative of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation focused on providing a combination of donated testing services, education programs, and funding to support initiatives to close the gap in healthcare disparities in underserved communities. Click here to learn more.

About Quest DiagnosticsQuest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/quest-employees-give-back-help-paint-murals-in-bronx-community-garden-143617712