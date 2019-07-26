Is Quest Holdings (ATH:QUEST) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Quest Holdings S.A. (ATH:QUEST) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Quest Holdings

What Is Quest Holdings's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Quest Holdings had €46.8m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. But it also has €57.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €10.4m net cash.

ATSE:QUEST Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Quest Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Quest Holdings had liabilities of €144.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of €58.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €57.2m and €106.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €38.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Quest Holdings has a market capitalization of €249.0m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Quest Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Quest Holdings if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 41% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Quest Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Quest Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Quest Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.