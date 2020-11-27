Questback embraces Oracle Cloud to widen access to leading experience management platform

·3 min read

Partnership enables on-demand expansion through elastic cloud

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Questback, the enterprise experience management technology company, today announced the availability of its solution on the Oracle Cloud. Questback is a powerful, yet easy-to-use solution that allows organizations to run decentralized feedback initiatives over the course of the employee, customer and product journey. It is used by over 1,700 top brands in 27 countries, in 133 languages.

As part of Questback's strategic move to the public cloud and focus on expanding its reach, Questback has been listed on the Oracle Cloud marketplace. This provides seamless access to the solution for the 430,000 companies on the Oracle Cloud and enables them to benefit faster from Questback's innovative, proven feedback technology through shorter procurement cycles. By combining Questback with Oracle's AI capabilities and services customers will be able to optimize operations and drive greater business gains, as well as expand on-demand through Oracle's elastic cloud.

"The move to the Oracle Cloud lowers costs and future proofs our technical capability as well as enabling us to pivot quickly to meet changing market conditions.

Furthermore, it enriches our customer offering. We now have a huge advantage compared to any other company since Questback is built around Oracle technology. Our customers can expect more innovation, AI capabilities, and other features that will increase the value of our platform. Oracle is the world's largest full-service software company providing Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Capital Management and Customer Relationship Management software amongst its offerings. All of these provide highly relevant use cases for our technology.

We are therefore excited to be part of this ecosystem - it will bring value to end customers by providing them with seamless integrations and a unique end-to-end experience. Questback captures experience data across the customer and employee journey, and by clustering it with operational data from Oracle provides a complete understanding on what happened and why," says Saeid Mirzaie, CEO at Questback.

Over one-third of the Forbes 100 rely on Questback to give them a competitive advantage by listening to employees, customers and consumers and acting on their insight to improve the experience. This partnership with Oracle, and others like it, are part of Questback's strategy to drive further expansion within Europe.

About Questback

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback's flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback's worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Contacts

For press enquiries

info@questback.se

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/questback-embraces-oracle-cloud-to-widen-access-to-leading-experience-management-platform-301181027.html

SOURCE Questback

