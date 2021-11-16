Questioning Queens judge has another conviction tossed for favoring prosecutors, interfering too much in criminal trial

An appeals court has once again cited a Queens judge for acting more like a prosecutor, ruling that a man convicted of attempted assault deserves another trial.

For now-retired Supreme Court Justice Ronald Hollie, it’s at least the eighth time he’s been cited for prejudicial conduct in the courtroom.

Hollie, who retired in late 2020, oversaw the 2016 trial of Wilfridy Martinez, who a year earlier was busted for stabbing another man outside a Jackson Heights bar.

Martinez, 25 at the time of the stabbing, appealed, and while his lawyer, Anna Jouravleva, wouldn’t comment, the Appellate Division, 2nd Department, made clear in its Nov. 10 decision that it has no doubt Martinez is guilty.

But the appeals judges said Hollie “engaged in extensive questioning of witnesses, usurped the role of attorneys and generally created the impression that [the court] was an advocate for the people.”

The Appellate Division ordered a new trial before a different judge, saying it was in the “interest of justice.”

Martinez had been convicted of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree weapon possession and second-degree harassment, and was sentenced to four years in prison, said the Queens district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says it is reviewing the Appellate Division decision.

It wasn’t clear if the appeals judges knew Hollie retired in October 2020 after 22 years on the bench.

Hollie could not be reached for comment.

Since 2017, Hollie has been cited by the Appellate Division for similar behavior in cases including a murder conviction and convictions for assault and robbery,