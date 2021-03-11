Questions abound about DA vacancy and appointment

Eric Mark, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·4 min read

Mar. 11—Luzerne County Council's decision to declare the office of county district attorney vacant led to chaotic maneuvering Wednesday, with the district attorney's office sending seemingly contradictory memos to local police departments about arrests and warrants procedure.

On Tuesday, council declared the district attorney's seat vacant after longtime District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis filed to run for a seat on the county court of common pleas in the May 18 primary. The county charter stipulates that a district attorney must resign if he or she files a nominating petition for another office.

Salavantis said she will resign as soon as she is certified as a candidate for judge, in about two weeks.

Late Tuesday night, Salavantis said council's decision to declare a vacancy forced her to seek legal counsel.

On Wednesday, First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce emailed a memo to police departments in the county, stating the office would not approve search warrants or wiretaps, or authorize charges that require the office's approval until the vacancy issue was resolved.

"As you may have heard, at last night's Luzerne County Council meeting, council voted to approve a resolution attempting to remove Stefanie from office based on her filing petitions to run for judge," Sanguedolce wrote. "Although we believe the action is unlawful, it has raised a question as to whether she is now lawfully the District Attorney under whom we are authorized to effectuate certain acts under the crimes and judicial codes."

However, an email Sanguedolce sent hours later reversed some of the stipulations in the first memo.

"Based on our internal research and legal discussions, as to approval of search warrants and charges requiring ADA approval, please proceed as you would have prior to council's action," he wrote.

In a text message Wednesday night, Sangudolce said the first memo was meant to place a "temporary hold" on some legal procedures until the district attorney's office could conduct further research.

That research convinced the office to lift the restrictions on approving warrants and charges, he said.

What's next?

Questions remain about what will happen in the coming weeks regarding the district attorney's position and how the next person to hold that position will be appointed.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said Tuesday the dispute will likely wind up in litigation.

On Wednesday, McGinley said he is not sure what court might rule on the matter.

County chief solicitor Romilda Crocamo wrote in an email that "the venue is determined by what cause of action is filed."

It appears Salavantis did not file any court action Wednesday.

It is also not clear what action council could take if Salavantis shows up for work each day until she resigns.

"I don't have an answer for that question," Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck said in a text message.

Houck proposed the resolution declaring the district attorney's position vacant. She said the charter required that Salavantis resign no later than Tuesday — the date she filed her nominating petition.

The charter states: "No District Attorney shall file a petition for nomination or election or become a candidate for any elective public office other than the one he/she holds at that time unless he/she first resigns from office."

In a text message, Salavantis said she "discussed multiple dates close to the certification of the petitions but ultimately said I would resign once I am officially a candidate and my petitions have been certified, which I believe is March 24. I am not a candidate until I am on the ballot."

Who chooses the next DA?

The county charter and state law conflict on how the next district attorney will be appointed.

The charter says county council fills a vacancy in the district attorney's position, while state law says the county court of common pleas selects "a competent person to fill the office."

County President Judge Michael T. Vough said last month the county court would appoint a district attorney after interviewing applicants.

Pending state legislation could render that dispute moot.

The state Senate approved a bill earlier this year that stipulates the first assistant district attorney fills a vacancy in the district attorney's position.

The state House must approve the bill before it gets to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf to be signed into law.

The bill is currently before a House committee, but the full House could vote on it as soon as next week, state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-120, Kingston, said Wednesday.

If the bill becomes law, Sanguedolce would automatically become the county's next district attorney.

BOB KALINOWSKI, staff writer, contributed to this report.

Contact the writer:

emark@citizensvoice.com, 570-821-2117

