Questions to answer

Officers from Police Scotland outside the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell

The Met is not the only constabulary facing serious questions about its conduct. Police Scotland is under pressure to explain the background to the arrest of Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon.

The investigation began in July 2021 following complaints about how donations to the SNP were used, but no direct action had been taken until yesterday. In the meantime, Ms Sturgeon resigned as SNP leader and Mr Murrell stepped down after being accused of covering up SNP membership figures.

Why Police Scotland chose now to arrest Mr Murrell and search both his home and other properties in Glasgow and Edinburgh is unclear. It may be that their investigation had finally reached a point where they could act; but the fact it comes after the election of Ms Sturgeon’s successor raises inevitable questions over whether it may have been delayed pending a conclusion of the political process.

This may be unfounded but certainly needs to be cleared up, not least for the sake of Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister. He was Ms Sturgeon’s chosen successor – the “continuity candidate” – but his election now risks being tarnished by the latest scandal. Could the contest have to be re-run?

Any suggestion that the police were asked to hold back would be a major blow to the force’s claim to operate independently, free of interference from the Scottish government. On the day of her resignation, Ms Sturgeon said the ongoing police investigation had not been a factor in her surprise decision to resign. That statement is almost certain to be revisited in the coming days.