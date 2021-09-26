What Questions Do You Have About Birth Control? We'll Ask An Expert
By 1965, 1 out of every 4 married women in America under 45 had used the pill. By 1967, nearly 13 million women in the world were using it. And by 1984, that number would reach 50 million to 80 million (Asbell, 1995). And between 2015–17 (which is some of the most recent data we could find), 64.9% — or 46.9 million of the 72.2 million women aged 15–49 in the United States — were using a method of contraception! Birth control has come so far in many ways. There are around 12 methods (and counting!) of birth control currently on the market, and while this is incredible, it can also make things a little...confusing.
So that's where we come in! We're back with another "Ask the Experts" piece, but this time we're focusing on birth control specifically. We've enlisted the help of Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD and PhD from Nurx (the the largest digital practice for women’s health) to answer alllllll the questions you may have about birth control.
Maybe you want to understand if there's a difference between the way an IUD works and the way the regular 'ole pill works in your body but don't understand what Google is telling you.
Or maybe you want to know a little bit more about the history of birth control.
Or perhaps you just want to know why the hell you are breaking out after starting a new birth control method and if these things are related!
Whatever the question is, we want to hear it! And then we will get together with Dr. Shannon to provide the best, most accurate answers possible.
