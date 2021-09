What Questions Do You Have About Birth Control? We'll Ask An Expert

By 1965, 1 out of every 4 married women in America under 45 had used the pill. By 1967, nearly 13 million women in the world were using it. And by 1984, that number would reach 50 million to 80 million ( Asbell, 1995 ). And between 2015–17 (which is some of the most recent data we could find), 64.9% — or 46.9 million of the 72.2 million women aged 15–49 in the United States — were using a method of contraception! Birth control has come so far in many ways. There are around 12 methods (and counting!) of birth control currently on the market, and while this is incredible, it can also make things a little...confusing.