Have questions? Bring them to coffee and conversations with FLORIDA TODAY journalists

Questions about the Opinion Page or about the Murder on the Space Coast podcast? Come and meet Engagement Editor John A. Torres and Trending Reporter Michelle Spitzer — you know, the "Ask Michelle" column — at River Road Coffee and Popsicles on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 9 am to 11 am.

Ask Michelle your questions in person.

Trending reporter, Michelle Spitzer

Join these two seasoned journalists for some coffee, popsicles and conversation.

John Torres was named FLORIDA TODAY's new Engagement Editor

The event is free, but we do ask that you register by emailing AskMichelle@Floridatoday.com.

River Road Coffee and Popsicles, 9 Rosa L Jones Dr, Cocoa, FL 32922.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Have questions? Join coffee and conversations with FLORIDA TODAY journalists