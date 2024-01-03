Have questions about COVID symptoms, testing or variants in Kansas City? Ask our journalists

As Missouri and Kansas residents continue to get sick with COVID-19 — and a new variant spreads across the country — The Kansas City Star is here to answer your questions about how to stay safe in 2024.

What kind of questions are we looking for? Anything you need to know. Here are some examples of what our service journalism reporters have responded to in the past:

You might have questions about current coronavirus symptoms, quarantine recommendations or where to get tested. How can you tell if it’s COVID, RSV or the flu?

We’ll pose questions to a Kansas City-area infectious disease expert and share the answers with you in a later story.

You can ask us using the form below, clicking here or by emailing kcq@kcstar.com. If we proceed with your question, a reporter or editor will contact you.