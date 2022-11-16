These are the questions Knoxvillians didn't get to ask our police chief candidates

Cities across the country hold public forums when they're hiring a new police chief, a choice that has consequences for so many people.

A chief sets the tone for a community's policing, and decisions he or she makes can have a ripple effect not only on the lives of perpetrators and victims of crimes but on a city's race relations and even its economic outlook.

At public forums, candidates get to introduce themselves and speak about their vision, but they also hear directly from the community.

Knoxville didn't give the community that option when it closed its police chief search, a move that goes against offering the transparency that police accountability advocates recommend to increase trust.

As examples, here are some questions residents in other cities have asked chief finalists. The questions have been edited for clarity.

St. Paul, Minnesota: St. Paul has spent the last two years, at least, at the intersection of a national surge in violent crime that makes us all feel less safe and a strong demand for a new style of policing since the murder of George Floyd. How would you balance these two sometimes competing demands and constituencies as chief? Source: Saint Paul police chief finalists public forum No. 1

Seattle, Washington: Does the Seattle Police Department need a culture change? And, if so, how would you go about achieving this? Source: Seattle Police Chief: Meet the candidates, September 2022

Akron, Ohio: Currently in the state of Ohio, barbers and cosmetologists are required to complete more hours of training prior to licensing than law enforcement officers. Do you believe police academy should be required to provide more training and how will you ensure that Akron police department is proactive in addressing training deficiencies as opposed to reactive? Source: Akron holds town hall meeting with police chief candidates, June 2021

Wichita, Kansas: As a police officer, please tell us of instances of racist behavior by police personnel you personally observed and what did you do about it? Source: Wichita police chief candidate public forum, October 2022

Fort Collins, Colorado: One of the challenges facing the new police chief will be achieving community confidence in the policies, practices, training, and overall provision of police services. What does community confidence mean to you? Source: Police chief candidates forum meet & greet, City of Fort Collins, March 2018

Knoxville officials set up an email inbox for search-related feedback, and Knox News requested the emails. They were full of advice for how the search should go and included pages of what residents were hoping to see in the city's next chief.

One woman sent several questions about the city's homelessness population and how officers interact with them: "What is your position on using police officers to handle the constant burden that this (homeless) issue is placing on our police resources?”

A man, concerned about how police respond to different kinds of calls asked, "Are there any plans for the department to conduct proactive policing approaches? It seems like all officers do is go from call to call just responding to crime and not making an effort to stop it."

