Questions linger why a family of five originally from Fresno shot to death in Mexico

In a border city of Mexico, a family of five originally from Fresno was shot to death inside their home.

It happened Friday night inside a Tijuana residence where a young couple and three children were killed, according Mexican news outlet Aldea 84.

Why the family was targeted was not immediately known.

But according to the Mexican news outlet, the attackers “took position” on the family of five’s home and “fired their weapons of various calibers.”

Keila Vega, who organized a GoFundMe page for the family, said her brother-in-law Gerardo Moreno, whose nickname was “Gerry,” was among those killed.

Vega added that Gerardo’s wife Jazmen Hernandez, as well as 9-year-old Andrew, 8-year-old Annamarie and 4-year-old Sophia also died in the shooting.

Moreno, 27, and Hernandez, who was in her mid 20s and had a birthday coming up next month, grew up and met in Fresno before moving to Tijuana in 2019, according to Vega.

“It’s been hard getting information of what’s happened and why,” Vega said. “We’ve pretty much found out what happened through the news.

“Then you read in the Mexico news that the little kids were hurt. How can you have the heart to do that?”

Vega said she’s hopeful to raise enough money to bring the remains of the entire family back to Fresno to rest in peace.

Though her brother-in-law did not father two of the three children, Vega said Gerardo treated and raised them all like they were his own blood.

Victor Morales, who is the biological father of two of the children, organized a separate GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family.

“Please help with donations to bring my beautiful children and loved ones back home and to rest peacefully,” the page reads.

Vega said Moreno and Hernandez had made a good life in Tijuana and enjoyed living by the beach.

“I know it seems like they were targeted,” Vega said. “It just doesn’t make sense. They kept to themselves.

“They were good people. And those children. They were just little kids.”

In a report earlier this year by borderreport.com, Tijuana was considered the most dangerous city in the world with a rate of 138 homicides per 100,000 residents. It is the equivalent of six people killed per day in Tijuana, according to the Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.