Questions over safety and homeless resources converge at Bay Vista neighborhood meeting

The air inside the lobby of the Summit apartment building in the Bay Vista neighborhood was buzzing with frustration Tuesday night, when over 70 residents piled into the room to meet with Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler regarding his plans for a homeless shelter on the same street at their building. As the neighbors asked questions of Wheeler, the room frequently erupted into exasperated shouts and murmurs.

Wheeler stood before the packed crowd for about two hours, flanked by Bremerton Housing Authority representatives, city representatives working on the shelter project planned for Oyster Bay Avenue, and Bremerton Police Chief Tom Wolfe, while City Councilmember Anna Mockler sat amidst the neighbors.

Wheeler's administration has selected an undeveloped, city-owned property next to the Public Works offices at 100 Oyster Bay Avenue N. as the location for a $1.6 to $4 million homeless shelter which may take the form of a congregate, low-barrier shelter, a palette facility for transitional housing or a regulated outdoor encampment. Though the city council will choose a preferred option on December 20, Wheeler is championing the congregate shelter option, to best echo the provisions of the Salvation Army's winter shelter, open now for approximately 75 people nightly and scheduled to close May 1.

A pile of dirt marks the beginning of the levelling process at a City-owned, undeveloped site on Oyster Bay Avenue N. where Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler is planning a homeless shelter.

But the prospective shelter grounds lie across the way from the mixed community neighborhood of Bay Vista homeowners, BHA housing, condominiums, retiree housing and a community park, drawing neighbors' ire.

“Why are we here today having to do this with a project this far along?” one attended called out to Wheeler, after a group requested the meeting in collaboration with the BHA and drafted informational fliers and petitions against the shelter. “Why is the neighborhood not involved in this?”

Pushback among nearby residents is a pattern in situations when municipalities and homeless services seek out solutions like shelters and low income housing, but the Tuesday's argument against a congregate homeless shelter wasn't just that neighbors don’t want it nearby – attendees also stated a desire for effective care for homeless campers with sufficient services. But in the face of a mounting homelessness crisis, Wheeler says a shelter is the bare minimum of a city’s duty to its people.

Concerns over safety, and Westpark's legacy

The Oyster Bay Avenue site was selected from a variety of properties by the city after filtering options through a checklist of about ten different features, such as zoning, lot size and proximity to health care, shopping options and transportation, Wheeler said. The Oyster Bay site was the only one that fit all the criteria. Now, the project design is at 30% and has a walkway, parking and ADA access plan ready.

“We just heard a list of criteria that was used to locate that (site) and we heard nothing about us in that criteria,” said a neighbor at the meeting.

Beyond criticizing the administration for not notifying the neighborhood of their plans for a homeless shelter and worrying for their property values, the Bay Vista residents were unified on a common concern for their safety if homeless individuals were to come to their neighborhood for shelter.

“We're a family neighborhood crawling and sprawling with children, bus stops, packed full, children running the streets, on the playground,” said Jon Stroup, who led and helped organize the meeting. “What it comes down to for me, first and foremost, is what the heck were you thinking trying to place this in a family oriented neighborhood?”

Parents at the meeting spoke up, fearful that their children would come across homeless people who might be intoxicated or mentally ill, or step on needles left behind by illicit drug use.

“Are they going to be having to stay within that area? Will there be law enforcement checking this area?” asked Dominick Loiacano, a first time home owner in Bay Vista. “Are there going to be rules and guidelines around this area, or is it just going to be where they're just let loose out into the neighborhood, to defend for themselves and knock on our doors?”

Bay Vista is built on the grave of Westpark, a neighborhood constructed in 1940 as temporary housing that shifted towards low income housing after World War II. Before its demolition finished in 2011, the neighborhood had built up a reputation for crime that Bay Vista remembers and is wary of slipping back into.

“It's going to resurface,” said Dianna Loiacano, a Bay Vista resident with her husband, Dominick. She said the neighborhood has experienced shootings, increased porch thefts, and is already seeing homeless people in RVs and tents in the area, and fears that a homeless shelter will only exacerbate the situation and encourage further camping on the streets.

“We reassure folks that this will be a regulated area – criminal activity won't be allowed,” Wheeler said. He reminded residents at the meeting that the city would have to allow homeless campers to pitch tents on the streets if there were not an overnight shelter available, according to a Ninth Circuit and the resulting provisions of the City’s unauthorized camping ordinance. The Oyster Bay Avenue shelter will have a contracted security team on site with cameras outfitted on the building, and residents can call the police as always, he said.

Skepticism of a shelter's value

Stroup isn’t just coming from the perspective of a disgruntled neighbor, and neither are the Loiacanos. Stroup has worked in social services with homeless people for 13 years, spending nine with Coffee Oasis and works currently with Kitsap Homes of Compassion. Dominick Loiacano had been homeless himself at one point. For both, the prospective shelter isn’t just a possible community threat, but also a band-aid solution on a festering homeless crisis that begs for effective solutions that can assist homeless folks in attaining housing instead of just being cleared off the streets.

“I strongly don't believe in any of the options that are put in place there,” Stroup said in reference to the three shelter options. “These projects are just patches to save face for those screaming about things (like encampments on MLK Way in downtown Bremerton). I've never been a supporter of putting anybody in a pallet city, a tent city, none of that – housing is the only option for people that is sustainable.”

In his experience working with homeless shelters, treatment centers and mental health agencies, Stroup remarks on a population of homeless people that cannot function well in a shelter because of their severe mental health and behavioral issues and substance dependency.

These involuntary issues can keep them from being able to utilize shelters like the Salvation Army or the future Oyster Bay Avenue shelter, and even keeps them from wanting to step foot in these buildings in the first place, Stroup said. A congregate shelter that must maintain safety and organization with rules that could end up excluding these individuals is not an effective solution for these people.

Stroup wants to see more transitional and individual housing being provided for homeless people that will actually support their journey out of homelessness instead – but he doesn’t think Oyster Bay Avenue is a place for any option for the homeless community.

“That is not something that a family oriented community needs – to see struggling people, desperate in their community like that, where there's children running around playing within a hundred yards,” Stroup said.

“If you need help and I've got it, I'll give it to you,” Dianna Loiacano said. “But I don't want to have it underneath my nose where I've got grandkids and my niece or nephew out playing.”

Will city budget allow more than the bare minimum?

As Tuesday's meeting progressed, Bay Vista residents asked Wheeler many times if there was anything they could really do to change their situation and direct the homeless shelter project away from their community, to which Wheeler could only respond that the decision would be up to the city council. For many in the room, the project felt decided.

“No matter where you put it, unless you put it out on an island surrounded by water, I don't think anybody's going to real feel 100 percent comfortable about where a homeless shelter structure or not would be,” Dominick Loiacano said. “If it’s going to happen I feel just that much more comfortable if they did have all the resources provided to them, me personally, and if there were some sort of rules that would govern them living there.”

Without much information from the city to go on, Dominick Loiacano wonders what resources would be present at the congregate shelter. In a perfect shelter, wherever it went up, he would like to see homeless guests have access to on-site mental health service offices and substance dependency specialists. He also wants to see more transitional housing for homeless people as well.

“Maybe it's a transitional thing and not a lifelong thing because they can live and they can die in that same camp, but give them some sort of hope in the future,” Dominick Loiacano said. “I don't think empathy for them or understanding for them is to shove them in an area and just tell them, ‘here you go.’”

Wheeler’s hope for a congregate shelter at the Oyster Bay Avenue site is that it would accommodate at least 75 to 90 guests, which has been the status quo, similar to the Salvation Army’s current shelter. If the shelter can “go larger, I would like to see some space used for services, if it's onsite services or if it's twice a week services where there's case management that occurs.”

But that size that would accommodate on-site services is going to rely on the project size and budget that will be approved by the city council, Wheeler said. Which means that ultimately, like many details of the still developing shelter project, the services that will be provided remain unknown.

“We're still working on the budget and what the property will handle,” Wheeler said. “Once we make the decision on what type of shelter, I'll be able to move forward with more analysis.”

But while Wheeler admits that the possible congregate shelter only serves as the bare minimum to get people off the street and provide them with shelter, it’s a baseline duty for the city.

“With the congregate walk-up low-barrier shelter, we've seen what happens in Bremerton when it closes…we had several unsheltered people who were forced to live in our streets,” Wheeler said. “While we're waiting for those other types of housing to come online, I believe our people and our neighborhoods both are safer when people are sheltered in a regulated environment versus in tents in our streets in an unregulated environment waiting for housing to open up.”

The city council will meet in a study session on December 13 to discuss the shelter options on the Oyster Bay Avenue site and hold a vote during their general meeting on December 20 where community members will be allowed to make comments. Those interested can find out more information about the overnight shelter on the city’s project website.

