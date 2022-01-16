Questions persist over Kazakh version of deadly unrest
Russian troops are returniNg home after order was restored in Kazakhstan
Russian troops are returniNg home after order was restored in Kazakhstan
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
Sofia Vergara knows how to wow, no matter what she’s doing. This time, she’s wowing her Instagram followers with a sultry throwback photo that has people convinced she never ages. On Jan 14, Vergara posted a photo of herself in a golden bikini from the 1990s with the caption, “#tbt Miami the 90’s.” You can […]
"We're going to decertify Biden electors in Arizona, in Wisconsin, in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and in the great state of Georgia," Bannon said.
Virginia’s newly sworn-in AG Jason Miyares announced investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools within hours of being sworn in while also reportedly gutting the Civil Rights division in his office.
Katy Perry, 37, just showed off her sculpted arms in a brand new topless Instagram photo. Strength training and celery juice are staples in her fitness routine.
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
Royal expert Patrick Jephson says Kate Middleton holds the future of the monarchy in her hands. Here's why.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
A Florida police sergeant has been relieved of his supervisory responsibilities and is under investigation after he was filmed grabbing an officer by her throat, according to officials.
Camille Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019.
Ben Simmons trade talk is increasing around the league, but don't confuse that with a deal getting done.
St. Luke’s School 10th grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...
The news severely dampens any prospect of the Sussexes joining the royal family for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.
Courtesy Michelle FlueggeMichelle Fluegge wants everybody to see the photo of her on a ventilator during her very worst days because it shows what can happen if you fail to get vaccinated.“If I can help even one person,” she told The Daily Beast of the picture, which shows her unconscious on a ventilator, her face pallid, the endotracheal tube down her windpipe held in place by a head strap, two other tubes inserted in her noseHer family always knew her as the strong and unfaltering one who neve
Trump said Democrats "protected" the officer who fatally shot riot Ashli Babbitt and added that the officer was "proud of himself."
Within the past two days, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing the world that she’s living her best life on vacation with a series of bikini snapshots on her Instagram page. The first bikini photo she posted on Jan 13, showing off her toned frame and backside. She posted it with the caption, “Uh eu […]
Katy Perry is back and sexier than ever. On Jan 14, Perry posted a series of sultry photos with the caption, “let it burn baby #WIG.” Now, while all the photos are gorgeous, fans are really feeling the heat with the first photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) […]
My goodness, that was ugly. What's next for the Patriots, now that they're out of the postseason?