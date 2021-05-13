Questions Pile Up in Baffling Case of Missing Alabama Baby

Blake Montgomery
·2 min read
Screenshot/ALEA
Screenshot/ALEA

The parents of a 5-week-old baby who disappeared this week gave a press conference Wednesday where they begged for the public’s help in finding their son but offered confusing accounts of what exactly happened.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which sent out the first alert about missing Caleb “CJ” Whisnand, Jr., initially said he was last seen on Saturday night. But police in Montgomery County, Alabama, say they received a 911 call late Monday evening from a Circle K convenience store along a highway outside Montgomery about the missing baby, who weighs 10 pounds and was last seen in a camouflage onesie. Further details of the infant’s disappearance have not been made public, though police say they are reviewing security footage.

<div class="inline-image__credit">ALEA</div>
ALEA

The father, Caleb Whisnand, and mother, Angela Gardner, did not refer to their son by name during their Wednesday remarks. Whisnand repeatedly stressed that he could not recall many details about the disappearance.

“I don’t remember a lot, but I did remember I was breaking up, ya know, with the cops. If anybody’s got anything, any places that I could have gone, you know who you are,” he said, according to AL.com.

Gardner said she had been at home Monday with her 2-year-old child when Whisnand brought the 5-week-old to the convenience store.

“He went to go pay gas at the gas station and realized he was gone. He let the police know, and me know, that he was missing… Please find him, please,” she said.

Asked about the last time the whole family was together, Whisnand said it was Saturday night when “we were all together sleeping.” Bizarrely, he went on to say, “And I don’t remember much.”

“It’s not easy,” Gardner chimed in.

Police have largely kept mum about the case, and it remains unclear why the baby was first said to have gone missing on Saturday.

Capt. Trent Beasley, who is in charge of investigations at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said he could not explain why the couple said they were last together with their baby on Saturday.

“I can’t speak to their mental state. I don’t know where the father was at when he was answering questions,” Beasley was quoted saying by the Montgomery Advertiser.

He said the baby’s father had called 911 four minutes after the baby was last seen on surveillance footage at the gas station.

“The video image is a little grainy, but it looks to be him,” Beasley said.

Neither parent said they had any suspicions about who had taken the baby, and authorities have not named any suspects. The FBI, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wetumpka Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

“The family ain’t the same without family, that’s for sure,” Whisnand said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman, 27, dies after fall from 6th floor of Tan Tock Seng Hospital

    A 27-year-old woman died on Wednesday (12 May) after falling from the sixth floor of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

  • Police search landfill for missing newborn; mom person of interest

    Metropolitan Police in D.C. are searching for the body of two-month-old Kyon Jones, who was reported missing on Friday. Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police are searching for the body of a two-month-old baby boy who was reported missing on Friday. The mother of young Kyon Jones is a person of interest, according to a statement.

  • Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

    When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investigating Ebola cases at double her previous salary — with a catch. A WHO staffer and three Ebola experts working in Congo during the outbreak separately told management about general sex abuse concerns around Diallo, The Associated Press has learned. WHO has been facing widespread public allegations of systemic abuse of women by unnamed staffers, to which Tedros declared outrage and emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said, “We have no more information than you have.”

  • Prince William's College Classmate Says 'Whenever Kate Was in the Room, William Was Paying Attention'

    "Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something,'" Laura Warshauer tells PEOPLE

  • Woman accused of shooting mother, kidnapping infant twins is arrested, Georgia cops say

    The 6-week-old boys were found safe Tuesday afternoon.

  • Viral TikTok shows the moment Serena Kerrigan said she caught a man cheating on her through a live-photo mishap

    Serena Kerrigan posted a TikTok video on Sunday with a live photo that she said a guy she was dating sent her, and it shows another girl on a bed.

  • Dog, 11 puppies found abandoned in a bathroom stall at a park in Washington state

    The mama dog, who was starving, was tied to a suitcase containing her puppies.

  • A spiritual trend taking over TikTok has a disturbing past: 'Don't do it'

    Skeptics warned against welcoming unknown energy into your life.

  • Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River

    Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities said Tuesday they haven't yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through the night Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said.

  • Red Table Talk Exclusive Clip: Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom, the 'Invisible Black Woman' Patient at the Doctor's Office

    The concept of being an “invisible Black woman”—even with very visible pain—is a next-level cruelty that many Black women have long experienced in this society, unfortunately.

  • Publication In Breast Cancer Research Indicate Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' IRX-2 May Hold Promise In Early-Stage Breast Cancer

    Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: BTX) has announced a publication in Breast Cancer Research, which demonstrates how multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) may be used to characterize the immunological activity of IRX-2 in early-stage breast cancer. IRX-2 is an allogeneic, cell-derived biologic with multiple active cytokine components, including IL-2, that act on various parts of the immune system associated with activation of the entire tumor microenvironment. "Multiplex immunofluorescence combined with hierarchical linear modeling resulted in more precise estimates of treatment-related increases in stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, PD-L1, and other metrics such as CD8+ tumor nest infiltration compared to conventional testing," said principal study investigator David Page. The company said that hierarchical linear modeling could mitigate the effects of intratumoral heterogeneity on immune cell count estimations, thus allowing more efficient detection of treatment-related pharmocodynamic effects of an anticancer drug such as IRX-2. The paper illustrates that IRX-2 increases immune cell infiltration and PD-L1 expression, suggesting that IRX-2 may hold promise in the combination of PD-L1-targeted therapy in early-stage breast cancer. The company is conducting a Phase 2 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of IRX-2 in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Approximately 30 patients in total are expected to be enrolled. The primary efficacy endpoint is pathological complete response rate, evaluated at the time of definitive surgery. Price Action: BTX shares are down 5.8% at $30.42 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPrecision BioSciences Shares Move Higher As ARCUS Platform Shows Promising Gene Editing Approach For Transthyretin AmyloidosisAdaptimmune's HiT Program Can Potentially Kill Human Tumor Cells, Animal Study Shows© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CDC finds more clotting cases with J&J vaccine, sees causal link

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it had found more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting among people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and sees a "plausible causal association". The CDC said in a presentation the agency has now identified 28 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the J&J vaccine.

  • With New Memoir, Andrew McCarthy Is Finally Ready to Own the ‘Complications and Ironies’ of the Brat Pack

    Andrew McCarthy was barely mentioned in the original New York magazine article that coined the term “the Brat Pack.” But in the public consciousness, the star of “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Pretty in Pink” was still lumped in with the group of red-hot young actors that included Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and Judd Nelson. After […]

  • Parker Kelly with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Parker Kelly (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 05/12/2021

  • Michelle Obama Admits What We All Think About Dessert On 'The Late Show'

    The former first lady dished on her food likes and dislikes with Stephen Colbert.

  • Flames' Sean Monahan done for season with hip injury requiring surgery

    Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan will not play the remaining four games of the regular season and will undergo hip surgery next week. The 26-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists and was minus-six in 50 games this season. "He did battle through it. It wasn't just for two or three games. He's done it for the last 20 games," Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said. "Sean tried to do everything that I asked him to do and he did it with pain, so I give him a lot of credit." Calgary (23-26-3) has four games remaining in the regular season, all against Vancouver (21-27-3), starting Thursday. Both teams will finish out of the playoffs in the North Division. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Colton Underwood, the First Gay ‘Bachelor,’ Confronts His Controversial Coming Out

    Colton Underwood didn’t plan on ever telling the world that he was gay. After all, he’d starred as “The Bachelor” in 2019 to scout for a wife on national television, searching for love among 30 aspiring brides-to-be. The television personality was convinced he’d spend his entire life pretending to be a straight man — pushed […]

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as consumer prices jump

    The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged 0.8% in April after rising 0.6% in the prior month. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.9 basis points to 1.683%.

  • Lululemon's Earth Dye collection is what eco-friendly tie-dye dreams are made of

    Lululemon has launched a new limited-edition line of loungewear centered around a huge DIY trend many of us can't get enough of: tie-dye. The athletic brand's latest Earth Dye collection features a mashup of everything from soft hoodies to comfy joggers that have been created using earth-friendly dyes. “Lululemon is actively working to help create a healthier future, and we are focused on meeting the goals detailed in our Impact Agenda, including making 100 percent of our products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030," Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement.

  • Chicago Fire EP Previews Casey's 'Epiphany' About Brett, Teases the Return of His Uncle's Watch

    Casey might owe his romantic rival a “thank you” following last week’s Chicago Fire. When the captain approached Greg Grainger to assure him that there’s nothing going on between himself and Sylvie Brett, it was Casey who got a surprise bit of intel about his relationship with the paramedic. “It’s really an eye-opening conversation [for] […]