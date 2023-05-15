New questions raised into deadly deputy-involved shooting at Target in Osceola County

There are new questions being raised over a deadly deputy-involved shooting from one year ago in Osceola County.

3 young men were shot, and one died in a Target parking lot on 192 in April 2022.

Deputies said they were doing a training exercise near the target when they jumped into action after reports of theft inside the store.

Surveillance video shows a box in maneuver on the car the men were in.

The sheriff’s office said Jayden Baez tried to take off and rammed their deputies, and that when shots were fired.

Michael Gomez and Joseph Lowe were charged with stealing Pokemon cards and pizza, according to their arrest reports. But those charges were dropped.

Channel 9 has been told by multiple sources there is an investigation into the contents, who wrote it, and even who signed it.

None of our sources have said that the deputies have done anything wrong, right now this is just an inquiry into information gathered during the shooting investigation.

Sources say the state has been conducting interviews, but we don’t know at this point how many deputies or others are being questioned or agreed to an interview.

Channel 9 will continue to check for more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

