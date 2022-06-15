New questions raised after police confirm they believe 2-year-old fatally shot himself by accident

New questions are being raised after investigators confirmed that a 2-year-old that they believe accidentally shot himself with a gun died from his injuries.

Amorie Bell, of Dayton, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police officially confirmed to News Center 7 on Wednesday that they believe the shooting is accidental. Information from a 911 call and other evidence led them to believe the child shot himself.

Although, that doesn’t mean that when police wrap up gathering all of their information and bring it to prosecutors to review that someone might not be held accountable for that accident.

“I was shedding a tear because there was so much family and heartbreak,” said Charlotte Underwood, who lives on the street where the fatal shooting happened.

She saw upset family members then and even more emotions a few days later, over the weekend.

“I was sitting right here and then a bunch of cars came flying down the street with balloons. I thought that child must have passed away,” Underwood said.

Investigators didn’t announce Bell’s death until 6 days after he was shot on Goodlow Avenue, but coroner’s investigators confirmed the child passed away on Saturday, just three days after the incident.

News Center 7 spotted detectives in intense conversations with people that are in the home regularly, but they have not made any arrests.

Police confirmed they believe the gunfire was accidental and they’ve urged all gun owners to store their weapons safely, ensuring they are out of the reach of children.

One neighbor, Mark Martin, told News Center 7 that the tragedy has been felt by everyone living on the small street.

“It’s just really sad for everyone involved, whether it was their fault or it wasn’t their fault,” Martin said.

Many residents said they’re not sure if there was a crime and if there was if it deserves any punishment.

“No matter what happens, you’re living with it for the rest of your life, so…,” Martin said.

“Someone will have to be accountable…but I don’t know because accidents are accidents,” Underwood said.

Prosecutors will make that choice once the police report wraps up and is handed to them. There is no timetable for when the police probe will finish.

We will continue providing updates as we learn more.



































