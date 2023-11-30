Questions raised about how taxpayer money is spent on children’s programs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are questions being raised about how taxpayer money is being spent on children’s programs in Escambia County.

The Escambia Children’s Trust is preparing to award more than $5 million to organizations that help underserved children typically in summer and after-school programs. They have contracts with 19 groups in the community, and now it’s time to renew the contracts.

City of Pensacola finds ‘compelling evidence’ of unmarked burial ground at Miraflores Park

ECT board members including Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May said after looking at some of the financial reports, they don’t like what they see.

“I see hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary,” Lumon May said. “I see no money in background and fingerprinting. I see no money in food and supplies. Sometimes I see no money in insurance, and I see a high number here, and we’re not getting those direct services to our kids, and we’re only seeing them one day a week.”

The board is expected to vote on approving the funding at their next board meeting on Dec. 12.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Patti’s Gulf Coast Seafood Restaurant officially reopens after devastating fire

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.